Russia's Rosatom Rejects Reports of Alleged Preemptive Cutoff of Uranium Supplies to US
Russia's Rosatom Rejects Reports of Alleged Preemptive Cutoff of Uranium Supplies to US
Russian nuclear energy corporation Rosatom rejected on Friday media reports of an alleged possible preventive ban on uranium deliveries to the United States, saying that it always meets its contractual obligations and that the nuclear sector should be free of "protectionist restrictions."
On Thursday, Bloomberg reported, citing sources, that Rosatom's TENEX, Russia's leading supplier of uranium products representing the country's atomic industry on the global market, had warned US customers that Moscow might preemptively cease nuclear fuel exports to the US if Washington passed legislation prohibiting such imports from 2028. The nuclear corporation has always fully complied with its contractual obligations and will continue to do so, the statement read. Rosatom has slammed "any unacceptable speculations" on the issues of the company's relations with its customers, the statement also said. According to the US Department of Energy, Russia supplies nearly a quarter of the enriched uranium used to fuel more than 90 commercial reactors in the US, making it the number one foreign supplier.
russia
Russia's Rosatom Rejects Reports of Alleged Preemptive Cutoff of Uranium Supplies to US

09:40 GMT 15.12.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian nuclear energy corporation Rosatom rejected on Friday media reports of an alleged possible preventive ban on uranium deliveries to the United States, saying that it always meets its contractual obligations and that the nuclear sector should be free of "protectionist restrictions."
On Thursday, Bloomberg reported, citing sources, that Rosatom's TENEX, Russia's leading supplier of uranium products representing the country's atomic industry on the global market, had warned US customers that Moscow might preemptively cease nuclear fuel exports to the US if Washington passed legislation prohibiting such imports from 2028.
"TENEX completely rejects the information about the ‘warnings’ related to the US department of TENEX and the possibility of a ‘preemptive’ ban on the enriched uranium supplies to the US as unreliable. Neither TENEX itself, nor its subsidiaries have made such notifications to the foreign customers," Rosatom said in a statement.
The nuclear corporation has always fully complied with its contractual obligations and will continue to do so, the statement read. Rosatom has slammed "any unacceptable speculations" on the issues of the company's relations with its customers, the statement also said.
Americas
US Shoots Itself in Foot With 'Politically-Motivated' Ban on Russian Uranium Imports
12 December, 15:06 GMT
Nuclear energy should be protected "from geopolitical turbulence and protectionist restrictions," Rosatom added.
According to the US Department of Energy, Russia supplies nearly a quarter of the enriched uranium used to fuel more than 90 commercial reactors in the US, making it the number one foreign supplier.
