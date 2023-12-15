https://sputnikglobe.com/20231215/russias-rosatom-rejects-reports-of-alleged-preemptive-cutoff-of-uranium-supplies-to-us-1115600921.html

Russia's Rosatom Rejects Reports of Alleged Preemptive Cutoff of Uranium Supplies to US

Russia's Rosatom Rejects Reports of Alleged Preemptive Cutoff of Uranium Supplies to US

Russian nuclear energy corporation Rosatom rejected on Friday media reports of an alleged possible preventive ban on uranium deliveries to the United States, saying that it always meets its contractual obligations and that the nuclear sector should be free of "protectionist restrictions."

2023-12-15T09:40+0000

2023-12-15T09:40+0000

2023-12-15T09:40+0000

world

russia

rosatom

us

uranium enrichment

uranium

enriched uranium

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/16/1104545559_0:294:3119:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8a858bd48f9ce98645a1d8886c622fc2.jpg

On Thursday, Bloomberg reported, citing sources, that Rosatom's TENEX, Russia's leading supplier of uranium products representing the country's atomic industry on the global market, had warned US customers that Moscow might preemptively cease nuclear fuel exports to the US if Washington passed legislation prohibiting such imports from 2028. The nuclear corporation has always fully complied with its contractual obligations and will continue to do so, the statement read. Rosatom has slammed "any unacceptable speculations" on the issues of the company's relations with its customers, the statement also said. According to the US Department of Energy, Russia supplies nearly a quarter of the enriched uranium used to fuel more than 90 commercial reactors in the US, making it the number one foreign supplier.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231212/us-shoots-itself-in-foot-with-politically-motivated-ban-on-russian-uranium-imports-1115538909.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

cutoff of uranium supplies to us, russian nuclear energy corporation rosatom