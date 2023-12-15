https://sputnikglobe.com/20231215/solar-flare-creates-radio-chaos-nasa-telescope-detects-record-breaking-eruption-1115613621.html
Solar Flare Creates Radio Chaos: NASA Telescope Detects Record-Breaking Eruption
In a spectacular display of cosmic power, NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory has recorded the most significant solar flare seen in years, causing widespread radio signal disruptions on Earth.
The intense solar activity led to a two-hour-long disturbance in radio communications across various sunlit regions of the globe, including parts of the US.Aviation professionals were among the first to report the impact, as pilots experienced notable disruptions in communication. The Space Weather Prediction Center, a key government body monitoring space weather, confirmed the widespread effects of the flare across the country.The solar outburst emanated from a sunspot region now under close scrutiny by scientists. They are particularly vigilant for any signs of a coronal mass ejection (CME) - a massive burst of plasma from the sun, which if directed towards Earth, could have significant implications.
As the sun approaches the peak of its roughly 11-year solar cycle, with maximum sunspot activity projected for 2025, this latest event serves as a reminder of the dynamic and sometimes disruptive nature of our star.
The intense solar activity led to a two-hour-long disturbance in radio communications across various sunlit regions of the globe, including parts of the US.
Aviation professionals were among the first to report the impact, as pilots experienced notable disruptions in communication. The Space Weather Prediction Center, a key government body monitoring space weather, confirmed the widespread effects of the flare across the country.
The solar outburst emanated from a sunspot region now under close scrutiny by scientists. They are particularly vigilant for any signs of a coronal mass ejection (CME) - a massive burst of plasma from the sun, which if directed towards Earth, could have significant implications.
NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory, a spacecraft in high orbit around Earth since 2010, was instrumental in detecting this event.
The observatory, specialized in capturing solar phenomena in extreme ultraviolet light, showcased the flare as a brilliant, intense flash, signaling a surge of energy from our central star.