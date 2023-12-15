https://sputnikglobe.com/20231215/sullivans-west-bank-visit-aims-to-put-pressure-on-netanyahu---expert--1115605695.html

Sullivan's West Bank Visit Aims to Put Pressure on Netanyahu - Expert

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan is travelling to the West Bank on Friday to meet with President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas. What are Washington's aims here?

Attempting to Show SupportSullivan's West Bank tour shows the US is willing "to tune in to no de-escalation or low profile war in the Gaza Strip", Ayman Yousef, professor of political sciences and international relations at the Arab-American university in Palestine, told Sputnik. Covering Israeli ProblemsAccording to Palestinian expert, during this visit Washington is also trying to deal with the Gaza crisis because "Israel is losing the ground in Gaza". He explained:Unresolved Fatah and Hamas IssuesThere are numerous unresolved political issues between Fatah, the leading party in the West Bank, and Hamas, which governed the Gaza Strip. These issues continue to hinder the unification of the two Palestinian factions and their pursuit of a common political agenda. Local sources have reported that Palestinian President Abbas has instructed the resumption of previously halted communications with Hamas. As a result, Ayman Yousef believes that the time is right for reconciliation between Fatah and Hamas. However, more dialogue is needed, according to Yousef. "We need a kind of regional umbrella in order to put the pressure and to give more incentives to both Fatah and Hamas to improve relations and reconcile their differences," the professor concluded.

