Ukraine Proxy War Scheme Falls Apart as US Congress Dismisses Zelensky Without Funds

Internal US politics have wrecked the neocon scheme to use Ukraine as a weapon against Russia.

Laith Marouf, a broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East as images of stripped and humiliated Palestinian prisoners draw condemnation.Mark Sleboda, the Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss European attacks against politicians who oppose the NATO scheme to weaken Russia.Michael Maloof, Senior Security Policy Analyst, discusses the collapse of the neocon Ukraine project as Nikki Haley works to carry the neocon flag into the 2024 election cycle.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss class politics in the West as the intellectual class supports imperialism and totalitarian rule.Dr. Ken Hammond, writer and professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, discusses the frontline struggle of activists fighting US militarism in Asia.Dr. Jemima Pierre, Professor at the Institute for the Study of Gender, Race, Sexuality, and Social Justice at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada, a member of the Black Alliance for Peace, and an editor of the "Black Agenda Review," segment of the Black Agenda Report, joins us to discuss ties between US operatives and the assassination of the prime minister of Haiti.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss the impeachment proceedings against President Biden and how the Gaza conflict affects young voters.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, joins us to discuss the motivation for the US Empire trying to change the definition of the term "genocide."The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

