International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231215/watch-russian-drones-eliminate-ukrainian-infantry-1115600334.html
Watch Russian Drones Eliminate Ukrainian Infantry
Watch Russian Drones Eliminate Ukrainian Infantry
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Novorossiysk paratroopers using UAVs to eliminate Ukrainian infantry in the Zaporozhye region.
2023-12-15T12:10+0000
2023-12-15T12:10+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
video
ukraine
russia
novorossiysk
russian defense ministry
defense ministry
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/0f/1115600177_90:0:1322:693_1920x0_80_0_0_9cec7332b997ee673d40d60e4d319931.jpg
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Novorossiysk paratroopers using UAVs to eliminate Ukrainian infantry in the Zaporozhye region.The ministry noted that after launching an attack drone with munitions on mountings, the operator identified the crew of a damaged Ukrainian infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) and enemy personnel moving along trenches as targets."Professionally controlling the quadrocopter, its operator flew to the targets and carried out drops of shells on the targets, destroying the enemy force," the Defense Ministry said.
ukraine
russia
novorossiysk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russian paratroopers destroyed Ukrainian infantry using drones
Russian paratroopers destroyed Ukrainian infantry using drones
2023-12-15T12:10+0000
true
PT0M23S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/0f/1115600177_244:0:1168:693_1920x0_80_0_0_788e13a62e5ad19cb2d7e6eb5d50cf3b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian defense ministry, eliminate ukrainian infantry in the zaporozhye region, novorossiysk paratroopers
russian defense ministry, eliminate ukrainian infantry in the zaporozhye region, novorossiysk paratroopers

Watch Russian Drones Eliminate Ukrainian Infantry

12:10 GMT 15.12.2023
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian armed forces have been effectively using various types of drones. They can be equipped with a variety of sensors and weapons, making them versatile tools for reconnaissance, surveillance and combat operations.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Novorossiysk paratroopers using UAVs to eliminate Ukrainian infantry in the Zaporozhye region.
The ministry noted that after launching an attack drone with munitions on mountings, the operator identified the crew of a damaged Ukrainian infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) and enemy personnel moving along trenches as targets.
"Professionally controlling the quadrocopter, its operator flew to the targets and carried out drops of shells on the targets, destroying the enemy force," the Defense Ministry said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала