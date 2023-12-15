https://sputnikglobe.com/20231215/watch-russian-drones-eliminate-ukrainian-infantry-1115600334.html
Watch Russian Drones Eliminate Ukrainian Infantry
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Novorossiysk paratroopers using UAVs to eliminate Ukrainian infantry in the Zaporozhye region.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Novorossiysk paratroopers using UAVs to eliminate Ukrainian infantry in the Zaporozhye region.The ministry noted that after launching an attack drone with munitions on mountings, the operator identified the crew of a damaged Ukrainian infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) and enemy personnel moving along trenches as targets."Professionally controlling the quadrocopter, its operator flew to the targets and carried out drops of shells on the targets, destroying the enemy force," the Defense Ministry said.
Since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian armed forces have been effectively using various types of drones. They can be equipped with a variety of sensors and weapons, making them versatile tools for reconnaissance, surveillance and combat operations.
The ministry noted that after launching an attack drone with munitions on mountings, the operator identified the crew of a damaged Ukrainian infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) and enemy personnel moving along trenches as targets.
"Professionally controlling the quadrocopter, its operator flew to the targets and carried out drops of shells on the targets, destroying the enemy force," the Defense Ministry said.