https://sputnikglobe.com/20231215/watch-russian-drones-eliminate-ukrainian-infantry-1115600334.html

Watch Russian Drones Eliminate Ukrainian Infantry

Watch Russian Drones Eliminate Ukrainian Infantry

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Novorossiysk paratroopers using UAVs to eliminate Ukrainian infantry in the Zaporozhye region.

2023-12-15T12:10+0000

2023-12-15T12:10+0000

2023-12-15T12:10+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

video

ukraine

russia

novorossiysk

russian defense ministry

defense ministry

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/0f/1115600177_90:0:1322:693_1920x0_80_0_0_9cec7332b997ee673d40d60e4d319931.jpg

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Novorossiysk paratroopers using UAVs to eliminate Ukrainian infantry in the Zaporozhye region.The ministry noted that after launching an attack drone with munitions on mountings, the operator identified the crew of a damaged Ukrainian infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) and enemy personnel moving along trenches as targets."Professionally controlling the quadrocopter, its operator flew to the targets and carried out drops of shells on the targets, destroying the enemy force," the Defense Ministry said.

ukraine

russia

novorossiysk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian paratroopers destroyed Ukrainian infantry using drones Russian paratroopers destroyed Ukrainian infantry using drones 2023-12-15T12:10+0000 true PT0M23S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian defense ministry, eliminate ukrainian infantry in the zaporozhye region, novorossiysk paratroopers