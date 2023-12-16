International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231216/german-defense-minister-mulls-resumption-of-military-draft-1115630642.html
German Defense Minister Mulls Resumption of Military Draft
German Defense Minister Mulls Resumption of Military Draft
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius on Saturday suggested possible reintroduction of compulsory military service in the country, calling its suspension a mistake despite the reasons that existed at the time.
2023-12-16T18:10+0000
2023-12-16T18:10+0000
world
boris pistorius
europe
germany
german defense ministry
german military
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103104/19/1031041916_0:0:4436:2495_1920x0_80_0_0_93de0be0395c891485b5484c9a9fa026.jpg
"I'm considering all options ... At one time there were reasons to suspend compulsory military service. But in retrospect, it was a mistake," Pistorius told Germany's Die Welt newspaper in an interview. However, it is hard to return compulsory conscription now due to a number of issues, including legal and political, Pistorius said. At the same time, he is currently considering a Swedish conscription model, where both men and women are considered liable for military service, but only a portion of them are conscripted, Pistorius added. On April 28, Pistorius told Spanish press that Germany had no plans to bring back compulsory military service since Berlin did not have the capacity or funds for this. General conscription in Germany was abolished on July 1, 2011.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231208/german-media-blasts-berlins-plans-to-send-brigade-on-broomsticks-to-russias-doorstep-1115479843.html
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103104/19/1031041916_262:0:4058:2847_1920x0_80_0_0_77ed58adfc065f5224ea6af7ecffd208.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
german army, is there draft in germany, germany military conscription, germany wants military service
german army, is there draft in germany, germany military conscription, germany wants military service

German Defense Minister Mulls Resumption of Military Draft

18:10 GMT 16.12.2023
© AFP 2023 / DPA / PETER ENDIGGerman army soldiers who are members of the Stabilisation forces line up at the barracks Erzgebirgskaserne in Marienberg, eastern Germany, on April 10, 2015, during a military exercise "Noble Jump" that is part of Nato Response Force
German army soldiers who are members of the Stabilisation forces line up at the barracks Erzgebirgskaserne in Marienberg, eastern Germany, on April 10, 2015, during a military exercise Noble Jump that is part of Nato Response Force - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2023
© AFP 2023 / DPA / PETER ENDIG
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius on Saturday suggested possible reintroduction of compulsory military service in the country, calling its suspension a mistake despite the reasons that existed at the time.
"I'm considering all options ... At one time there were reasons to suspend compulsory military service. But in retrospect, it was a mistake," Pistorius told Germany's Die Welt newspaper in an interview.
However, it is hard to return compulsory conscription now due to a number of issues, including legal and political, Pistorius said. At the same time, he is currently considering a Swedish conscription model, where both men and women are considered liable for military service, but only a portion of them are conscripted, Pistorius added.
German army main battle tanks Leopard 2A6 are parked prior to the start of a rehearsal for the Armed Forces Day military parade marking the 105th anniversary of the Lithuanian military on Armed Forces Day in Vilnius, Lithuania, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.12.2023
World
German Media Blasts Berlin's Plans to Send 'Brigade With Broomsticks' to Russia's Doorstep
8 December, 14:14 GMT
On April 28, Pistorius told Spanish press that Germany had no plans to bring back compulsory military service since Berlin did not have the capacity or funds for this.
General conscription in Germany was abolished on July 1, 2011.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала