German Defense Minister Mulls Resumption of Military Draft
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius on Saturday suggested possible reintroduction of compulsory military service in the country, calling its suspension a mistake despite the reasons that existed at the time.
"I'm considering all options ... At one time there were reasons to suspend compulsory military service. But in retrospect, it was a mistake," Pistorius told Germany's Die Welt newspaper in an interview. However, it is hard to return compulsory conscription now due to a number of issues, including legal and political, Pistorius said. At the same time, he is currently considering a Swedish conscription model, where both men and women are considered liable for military service, but only a portion of them are conscripted, Pistorius added. On April 28, Pistorius told Spanish press that Germany had no plans to bring back compulsory military service since Berlin did not have the capacity or funds for this. General conscription in Germany was abolished on July 1, 2011.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius on Saturday suggested possible reintroduction of compulsory military service in the country, calling its suspension a mistake despite the reasons that existed at the time.
"I'm considering all options ... At one time there were reasons to suspend compulsory military service. But in retrospect, it was a mistake," Pistorius told Germany's Die Welt newspaper in an interview.
However, it is hard to return compulsory conscription now due to a number of issues, including legal and political, Pistorius said. At the same time, he is currently considering a Swedish conscription model, where both men and women are considered liable for military service, but only a portion of them are conscripted, Pistorius added.
On April 28, Pistorius told Spanish press that Germany had no plans to bring back compulsory military service since Berlin did not have the capacity or funds for this.
General conscription in Germany was abolished on July 1, 2011.