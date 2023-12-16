https://sputnikglobe.com/20231216/global-coal-demand-soars-to-record-85-billion-tons-in-2023-amid-energy-crisis-1115628327.html

Global Coal Demand Soars to Record 8.5 Billion Tons in 2023 Amid Energy Crisis

Despite advocating green energy, the West saw a 14 percent surge in coal use in 2021 — mainly for power generation. Sanctions on Russia and global market disruptions have also increased dependence on coal, especially in the EU.

Global coal demand is expected to hit an all-time high by the end of 2023 — surpassing 8.5 billion tons.The International Energy Agency (IEA) reported a 1.4-percent increase in demand in its Coal 2023 report, primarily attributed to growing consumption in emerging and developing economies, marking a pivotal moment in the world's energy landscape.Despite Western countries' warnings about climate change, their reliance on coal remains significant. Coal accounts for a considerable portion of their energy mix even as they advocate for green energy solutions.Rising gas prices in 2021 made coal-fired power generation competitive again despite higher European Union Allowance (EUA) prices for carbon emissions. Coal consumption in the EU surged 14 percent that year, mainly in the power sector, according to IEA's Coal 2022 analysis and forecast for 2025.Western sanctions on Russia in 2022 and the ensuing attacks on the Nord Stream pipeline further upset global fuel markets, leading European countries to seek alternatives to Russian gas supplies.Several EU countries, including Germany, Finland, France, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Denmark, Greece, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Austria, have extended the lifetimes of their coal-fired power plants, reopened closed plants or lifted caps on generation. That reveals a deep rift between climate change rhetoric and actual energy policies in these countries, says the IEA’s projection for 2025.The West's quest to find alternatives to Russian oil and gas has significantly increased coal usage, highlighting the challenges in balancing energy security, economic needs and environmental commitments.In a landmark development this year, China, India, and Indonesia — the trio dominating global coal production and accounting for 70 percent of the world's supply — are poised to collectively push output beyond 2.5 billion tons, setting a historic record in fossil fuel production. This surge would fuel a new high in the global coal trade, primarily propelled by robust growth in Asian markets.From 2023 onwards, however, a shift is expected. The IEA predicts a decline in coal usage, especially in advanced economies, as renewable energy capacity expands. This reduction is expected to be particularly notable in China, which accounts for more than half of global coal demand. The IEA forecasts a 2.3 percent decrease in global coal demand by 2026 compared to 2023.

