Orban Stonewalls Ukraine's Funding in Defiance of EU

On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into several topics from around the globe, including the move by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to block the EU's 50 billion euro aid package to Ukraine.

Tyler Nixon - Lawyer and Political CommentatorEd Martin - Lawyer and President of the Phyllis Schlafly EaglesVanessa Beeley - Investigative JournalistElijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentIn the first hour, Rachel spoke to lawyer Tyler Nixon about the Hunter Biden criminal case and the recent accusations that the US Assistant Attorney Lesley Wolf was purposely delaying the investigation into the President's son.Later in the hour, Rachel was joined by attorney Ed Martin, who discussed in length the Supreme Court's review of the Jan. 6 case.To begin the second hour, independent journalist Vanessa Beeley spoke to The Backstory about the ongoing Israeli military operation in the Gaza Strip and the recent CNN report that accused the latter of using 'dumb bombs' in the Palestinian enclave.Lastly, The Backstory hosted veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier, who discussed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's move to block the EU's massive aid package to Ukraine.

