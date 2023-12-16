https://sputnikglobe.com/20231216/russias-special-operation-launched-de-dollarization---srbijagaz-ceo-1115616101.html

Russia's Special Operation Launched De-Dollarization - Srbijagaz CEO

Russia's special operation in Ukraine launched the process of de-dollarization and de-Americanization, Dusan Bajatovic, CEO of the Srbijagas natural gas provider, said in an interview with Sputnik.

Bajatovic further indicated that Europe has lost the advantage of cheap Russian gas and is moving toward de-industrialization.He said production lines in the United States will be supplied with US gas, and in China - with Russian gas.“The de-industrialization of Europe is happening, this is a big problem. The advantage of Germany and some other economies was based on cheap Russian gas and other raw materials. This no longer exists. Not because Russia so desired, but in line with the EU's political decisions,” Bajatovic said.Bajatovic added that there is there is no medium-term or long-term solution for supplying gas to Europe without Russia.After the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, the West stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia, which led to an increase in prices for electricity, fuel and food in Europe and the US.Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier said the policy to contain and weaken Russia is a long-term strategy for the West, and sanctions have dealt a severe blow to the entire global economy. According to him, the main goal of the West is to make the lives of millions of people worse.

