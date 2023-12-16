https://sputnikglobe.com/20231216/russias-special-operation-launched-de-dollarization---srbijagaz-ceo-1115616101.html
Russia's Special Operation Launched De-Dollarization - Srbijagaz CEO
Russia's special operation in Ukraine launched the process of de-dollarization and de-Americanization, Dusan Bajatovic, CEO of the Srbijagas natural gas provider, said in an interview with Sputnik.
Bajatovic further indicated that Europe has lost the advantage of cheap Russian gas and is moving toward de-industrialization.He said production lines in the United States will be supplied with US gas, and in China - with Russian gas."The de-industrialization of Europe is happening, this is a big problem. The advantage of Germany and some other economies was based on cheap Russian gas and other raw materials. This no longer exists. Not because Russia so desired, but in line with the EU's political decisions," Bajatovic said.Bajatovic added that there is there is no medium-term or long-term solution for supplying gas to Europe without Russia.After the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, the West stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia, which led to an increase in prices for electricity, fuel and food in Europe and the US.Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier said the policy to contain and weaken Russia is a long-term strategy for the West, and sanctions have dealt a severe blow to the entire global economy. According to him, the main goal of the West is to make the lives of millions of people worse.
03:49 GMT 16.12.2023 (Updated: 03:55 GMT 16.12.2023)
BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Russia's special military operation in Ukraine launched the process of de-dollarization and de-Americanization, Dusan Bajatovic, general director of the Srbijagas natural gas provider and deputy chairman of the Socialist Party of Serbia, said in an interview with Sputnik.
"Russia’s role is enormous: de-dollarization and de-Americanization, decolonization began when the imposed conflict in Ukraine started. It looked like a regional conflict, but in essence it is a struggle between Russia and the collective West, Russia and NATO, and if you really look at it - the East and the West, a clash of the majority of states and nations of the world with the colonial West," Bajatovic said.
Bajatovic further indicated that Europe has lost the advantage of cheap Russian gas and is moving toward de-industrialization.
“The energy crisis has been brought under control, but prices will not return to the previous level. In Europe, there is stagflation, which means a decrease in GDP and inflation. Nothing will ever be the same as before. And in a political sense, Europe is an American vassal, companies from Europe are moving to the US or China,” Bajatovic said.
He said production lines in the United States will be supplied with US gas, and in China - with Russian gas.
“The de-industrialization of Europe is happening, this is a big problem. The advantage of Germany and some other economies was based on cheap Russian gas and other raw materials. This no longer exists. Not because Russia so desired, but in line with the EU's political decisions,” Bajatovic said.
Bajatovic added that there is there is no medium-term or long-term solution for supplying gas to Europe without Russia.
"I can tell you that there is no medium-term and, I think, long-term solution for supplying gas to Europe without Russian gas. Azerbaijan needs gas purchase guarantees for 15 years in order to invest funds and move from 18 billion cubic meters of production annually to 36 billion. The Americans will also demand long-term contracts for the supply of their LNG [liquefied natural gas], they must build new ships, organize new shale gas production. All this takes time," Bajatovic said.
After the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, the West stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia, which led to an increase in prices for electricity, fuel and food in Europe and the US.
Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier said the policy to contain and weaken Russia
is a long-term strategy for the West, and sanctions have dealt a severe blow to the entire global economy. According to him, the main goal of the West is to make the lives of millions of people worse
