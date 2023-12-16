https://sputnikglobe.com/20231216/the-biden-family-faces-impeachment-criminal-charges-and-accusations-of-extensive-corruption-1115615945.html

The Biden Family Faces Impeachment, Criminal Charges, and Accusations of Extensive Corruption

Congress has voted in favor of an impeachment inquiry for President Biden and his son Hunter is facing both criminal and contempt of Congress charges.

Dr. Linwood Tauheed, Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss President Biden’s electoral prospects and the downturn in the US economy.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss the conflict in Gaza, EU pushback against Viktor Orban, and the growth of the multipolar order.Misty Winston, radio host and free speech and press freedom activist, joins us to discuss the potential for a government shutdown, President Trump’s potential second term agenda, and Jewish Americans who are organizing for a ceasefire in Gaza.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

