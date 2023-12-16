https://sputnikglobe.com/20231216/us-airstrikes-on-iraq-25th-anniversary-of-operation-desert-fox-1115620645.html

US Airstrikes on Iraq: 25th Anniversary of Operation Desert Fox

US Airstrikes on Iraq: 25th Anniversary of Operation Desert Fox

In December 1998, the United States and Great Britain conducted a tactical military operation, code-named Operation Desert Fox, against Iraq without the authorization of the UN Security Council. The stated goal of the operation was to deny Iraq the ability to produce and use weapons of mass destruction.

During Operation Desert Fox, a four-day bombing campaign against Iraq in 1998, there were also reports of civilian casualties. The campaign, led by General Wesley Clark, targeted Iraqi military installations and infrastructure.While the campaign was successful in damaging Iraqi military capabilities, it also resulted in civilian deaths and injuries.Some of the incidents included the bombing of a residential neighborhood in Baghdad, which killed civilians, and the bombing of a power plant near Basra, which disrupted electricity supplies and caused hardships for civilians. These incidents sparked criticism from human rights organizations and some governments, who called for an end to the bombing campaign and a greater emphasis on protecting civilian lives.The bombing began in the midst of a White House scandal, with Republicans questioning whether President Bill Clinton had bluntly ordered the bombing of Iraq to put off the impeachment debate.Take a look at the consequences of the four-day bombing campaign against Iraq in Sputnik's gallery:

