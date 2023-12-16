https://sputnikglobe.com/20231216/us-and-israel-allegedly-at-odds-over-intensity-of-gaza-attack-1115611838.html

US and Israel Allegedly at Odds over Intensity of Gaza Attack

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discussed various topics, including the latest out of the war in Gaza.

Carter Clews - President of Constitutional Rights PACArmen Kurdian - Retired Navy CaptainMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystElijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentThe show kicks off with Carter Clews, joining the show to discuss Hunter Biden skipping out on his subpoena.Then, Retired Navy Captain Armen Kurdian shares his perspective on the passing of the defense policy bill that authorizes a 5.2 percent pay raise for members of the military.The second hour starts with International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his insights on Hungarian PM Orbán blocking European Union aid to Ukraine.The show closes with veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier who talks about the latest out of Gaza, including the U.S. urging Israel to move to a new phase of the war.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

