US Terror Watchlist Grows, Ukraine’s EU Accession Talks, Gaza Health

The US terror watchlist grows to 2 million people, nearly doubling in 6 years.

Dr. Kenneth Hammond, a writer and professor of East Asian and global history, joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and Ben Zinevich to discuss the EU launching accession talks with Ukraine, arrests in Europe over an alleged terrorist plot linked to Hamas, how to interpret stories about alleged Chinese attacks on US infrastructure, why US lawmakers are pulling back from too much economic antagonism toward China, and what a radically changed US policy toward North Korea could accomplish.Chair of the DC Statehood Green Party Darryl Moch discusses the cash-driven political war over the future of DC area sports teams, what taxpayers should get in return for the hundreds of millions of public money made available to team owners, what has driven homicide in DC to a 20-year high and why it is so hard to shift criminal justice tactics away from failed policies.International human rights activist, organizer, and political analyst Ajamu Baraka discusses how the expansion of the US terror watch list perverts the idea of threats and dissent, how bogeymen like former President Donald Trump are used to distract people from the creeping authoritarianism of the neoliberal state, why the US Congress seems to want to protect NATO from a future Trump administration instead of protecting American women or refugees, how AI newsrooms and disappearing local newspapers could usher in a frightening future of imposed ideological uniformity, and why the New York Times is suddenly interested in conscription in Ukraine.Medical doctor and activist Dr. Margaret Flowers discusses how the physical health of Americans has declined since the covid 19 pandemic, the experiences of doctors in Gaza, how America’s ineffective health care system leaves pregnant women vulnerable to criminal prosecution, and why no major drug maker will learn lessons from the pandemic boom and bust.The Misfits also discuss the sentencing of a former FBI official for illegally helping a Russian oligarch, Dakota Johnson’s exciting sleep habits, the most titillating search term round up, and a beheaded goat statue.

