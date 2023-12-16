https://sputnikglobe.com/20231216/watch-russian-drone-blow-up-group-of-ukrainian-infiltrators-near-artemovsk-1115619767.html

Watch Russian Drone Blow up Group of Ukrainian Infiltrators Near Artemovsk

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of reconnaissance drone crews and FPV kamikaze drone operators tracking and destroying a group of Ukrainian infiltrators in the direction of Artemovsk.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of reconnaissance drone crews and FPV kamikaze drone operators tracking and destroying a group of Ukrainian infiltrators in the direction of Artemovsk (Bakhmut).Since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Armed Forces have been using kamikaze drones, which are designed to explode on impact with a target. Both reconnaissance and kamikaze drones have their own unique advantages and disadvantages in modern warfare. Reconnaissance drones provide valuable intelligence that can inform military decision-making and reduce the risk of casualties by allowing troops to avoid dangerous situations. Kamikaze drones, on the other hand, offer a low-cost alternative to traditional weapons systems for certain types of missions.

