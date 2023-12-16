https://sputnikglobe.com/20231216/watch-russian-tank-crews-luxury-dugout-in-special-op-zone-1115620532.html

Watch: Russian Tank Crew's Luxury Dugout in Special Op Zone

Watch: Russian Tank Crew's Luxury Dugout in Special Op Zone

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a tank commander with the call sign "Adam" showing how his crew lives in the special military operation zone.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a tank commander with the callsign "Adam" showing how his crew lives in the special military operation zone. According to the tank commander, everything has been prepared for the onset of winter, as the hut is insulated, has a kerosene stove, and even a game console inside.Russian tank crews undergo rigorous training and selection processes to ensure they are capable of operating these powerful machines in combat. Their skills and experience have been demonstrated during the special military operation in Ukraine.

