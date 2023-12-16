International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch: Russian Tank Crew's Luxury Dugout in Special Op Zone
Watch: Russian Tank Crew's Luxury Dugout in Special Op Zone
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a tank commander with the call sign "Adam" showing how his crew lives in the special military operation zone.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a tank commander with the callsign "Adam" showing how his crew lives in the special military operation zone. According to the tank commander, everything has been prepared for the onset of winter, as the hut is insulated, has a kerosene stove, and even a game console inside.Russian tank crews undergo rigorous training and selection processes to ensure they are capable of operating these powerful machines in combat. Their skills and experience have been demonstrated during the special military operation in Ukraine.
Watch: Russian Tank Crew's Luxury Dugout in Special Op Zone

11:40 GMT 16.12.2023
Russian tank crews have a reputation for being some of the most skilled and formidable in the world. Their tanks are equipped with advanced technology and weapons systems that make them a force to be reckoned with on the battlefield.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a tank commander with the callsign "Adam" showing how his crew lives in the special military operation zone. According to the tank commander, everything has been prepared for the onset of winter, as the hut is insulated, has a kerosene stove, and even a game console inside.
Russian tank crews undergo rigorous training and selection processes to ensure they are capable of operating these powerful machines in combat. Their skills and experience have been demonstrated during the special military operation in Ukraine.
