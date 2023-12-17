https://sputnikglobe.com/20231217/dependency-forced-displacement-and-child-slavery-the-dark-side-of-green-tech-1115651364.html

Dependency, Forced Displacement, and Child Slavery: The Dark Side of Green Tech

Abuses in Africa have attracted criticism from some influential quarters, including Amnesty International and Pope Francis.

As US President Joe Biden touts his administration’s climate agenda, some observers are drawing attention to the consequences of the global drive towards green energy.As the head of a group funded by US-based petroleum producers, Isaac has ample incentive to critique the burgeoning green energy industry. But he isn’t the only one questioning the response to the climate crisis. Sputnik breaks down some of the criticisms of the push for green tech and considers how they can be addressed.Global Working Conditions“The sustainable development goals set a target for the elimination of child labor of 2025,” says Ben Smith, a senior technical officer focused on child labor at the International Labor Organization. “We are far from achieving it.”A key issue is the mining of cobalt, an important component of many rechargeable batteries. The metal is mined throughout the African continent, especially in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and the working conditions of those extracting it often attract harsh criticism.“Despite the [European] commission’s zero‑tolerance approach to child labor in trade agreements, it is estimated, according to reports by UN agencies, that in the southern Katanga province, more than 40,000 children are working in hazardous conditions in cobalt mines with inadequate safety equipment and for very little money.”Reports indicate children sometimes labor for $5 per day working long hours in dangerous tunnels where they’re often exposed to cancer-causing chemicals. The conditions have been called “modern-day child slavery.”Professor Chukwuemezie Raphael Eze of Nnamdi Azikiwe University in Nigeria says the low wages serve another important purpose for Western companies beyond merely the cheap acquisition of raw materials. Low pay and poor conditions drive Africans to migrate to the United States and Europe where they can also be utilized for cheap labor.Eze claims the economic consequences “destabilize Africa's political economy” while Western collaboration with local milities drives a divide-and-conquer policy that undermines internal unity.Forced OutTransnational mining giants are eager to cash in on the global trend towards renewable energy, and human rights group Amnesty International notes they don’t always play fair.The report claimed that industrial giants often remove people from their land “with little concern for the rights of affected communities and little heed for national laws meant to curtail forced evictions in the mining sector.”In the villages of Samukonga and Tshamundenda, hundreds lost access to nearby farmland. Farmers told Amnesty International they were sometimes forced to accept insufficient compensation for their land while being intimidated by the presence of military officials. Some received no compensation at all.Military personnel sometimes used “unlawful force” while evicting residents, or destroyed farmers’ crops without notice, according to the report.When residents were compensated with new housing, it was often cheaply-built and lacked running water, electricity, and sewage connections.Dependency SyndromeExperts say mining transnationals’ conduct in Africa perpetuates a cycle wherein the continent serves to provide cheap raw materials for the West rather than developing economically, a phenomenon called dependency syndrome.Economic interests have long been recognized to be a major driver of the West’s foreign policy, as when Belgium backed the assassination of pan-Africanist leader Patrice Lumumba. French interests are said to be behind the killing of African revolutionary Thomas Sankara in Burkina Faso, and research has shown the involvement of US-trained military officers in a dozen coups throughout the continent.The combined effects of political and economic interference mean that the historical pattern of Western exploitation of Africa continues, a relationship that Ghanian politician Kwame Nkrumah termed “neocolonialism.”Patel noted a similar pattern throughout the 1990s when cell phones first saw widespread adoption. At that time lithium was the hot commodity. Today it’s joined by copper and cobalt.A Way Out?At an event earlier this year in DRC capital Kinshasa, Pope Francis spoke with uncharacteristic bluntness regarding the economic forces that stifle Africa’s development.After decades of exploitation, many Africans feel the same. And while Western leaders claim companies based in China and elsewhere merely seek to duplicate the same patterns of dependency and “debt trap diplomacy,” several African leaders have found solidarity with fellow nations in the Global South.Patel called BRICS the “anchor of the Global South” and praised its potential to reconfigure global power relations. While US-backed institutions like the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank have required countries receiving loans to pursue neoliberal “structural adjustment” policies that open the doors to Western multinationals, China-backed development programs are largely agnostic over the policy pursued by other nations.Africa “refutes the view that a new colonialism is taking hold in Africa as our detractors would have us believe,” said South African president Cyril Ramaphosa at a recent forum on China-Africa cooperation.Rather than viewing China as a predatory force, many African nations instead see the Asian power as an inspirational example of a formerly poor country able to dramatically improve its economic position. Some leaders are even pursuing greater ideological cooperation with Chinese leaders.Professor Eze advocates the rise of “courageous political leadership” across the continent and the strengthening of ties “with the less exploitative and less dehumanizing world powers like Russia and China.”The academic claims the two countries offer “checks and balances” on the world stage, challenging a global paradigm where “might makes right and justice is the advantage of the stronger.”

