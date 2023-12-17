https://sputnikglobe.com/20231217/ex-mississippi-house-candidate-destroys-satanic-display-at-iowa-capitol-1115639503.html

Ex-Mississippi House Candidate Destroys 'Satanic' Display at Iowa Capitol

Michael Cassidy, a former Republican Mississippi House candidate, has been charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief for destroying a Satanic statue set up inside the Iowa State Capitol.

Michael Cassidy, a former Republican Mississippi House candidate and Navy veteran, has been charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief for destroying a statue set up inside the Iowa State Capitol. He faces a maximum sentence of one year in prison and a $2,560 fine if convicted.The crimson robe-clad statue that got Cassidy, 35, so riled up was that of a man’s body with a horned goat’s head. The altar had prayer candles surrounding it, and was erected by the Satanic Temple. This registered religious group, as others of the same ilk, are allowed to display their symbols in the Capitol at Christmas according to state rules. Michael Cassidy noticed the holiday display earlier, and reposted a message on X, attaching two photos. One of these showed the removal of a Thomas Jefferson statue from an unspecified location, and the other - of the Satanic Temple display. Cassidy later told media that after seeing the blasphemous statue of Baphomet, his outrage got the better of him.Cassidy beheaded the effigy and “destroyed the display beyond repair,” as per the Iowa Department of Public Safety.Florida's Republican governor rushed to the defense of the charged man, posting on X that, “Satan has no place in our society."While Cassidy has since set up a donation to cover the costs of legal fees for his defense, people on the Internet were split in their assessment of his actions. Some argued Cassidy had no right to do what he did, and asked if he didn't "stand for the 1st amendment."Others gave a shoutout to someone who acted to remove the "abomination."

