https://sputnikglobe.com/20231217/german-archeologists-dig-up-rare-tablet-for-invoking-satan-at-town-hall-site-1115643638.html

German Archeologists Dig Up Rare Tablet for Invoking Satan at Town Hall Site

German Archeologists Dig Up Rare Tablet for Invoking Satan at Town Hall Site

A 15th-century medieval tablet inscribed with satanic spells is thought to target two lovebirds. Two rival theories state that it may stem from jealousy and unrequited love or could be an attempt to separate them.

2023-12-17T16:22+0000

2023-12-17T16:22+0000

2023-12-17T16:22+0000

beyond politics

germany

newsfeed

europe

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/11/1115642123_0:0:722:406_1920x0_80_0_0_fc804d0c491a0c558532fd4fd455f1fb.png

German archeologists have unearthed a "curse tablet" — a coiled fragment of lead — with inscriptions for conjuring Beelzebub, i.e. Satan.Initially mistaken for scrap metal, this inconspicuous item was discovered at the bottom of a latrine on a town hall construction site in Germany’s northern city of Rostock, according to official city documents.Upon closer examination the tablet, dating back to the 15th century, revealed a graven text in tiny Gothic characters, barely legible. It read: "sathanas taleke belzebuk hinrik berith." This cryptic writing was translated as a curse on a woman and a man named Taleke and Hinrik (Heinrich), respectively. It invoked the names Beelzebub, a pseudonym of Satan, and Berith, a demonic entity."Did someone want to break up Taleke and Heinrich's relationship? Was this about spurned love and jealousy, should someone be put out of the way?" the researchers speculated on the motive behind the curse..Jorg Ansroge, the lead researcher from the University of Greifswald, said the discovery is exceptional due to its historical timeframe. While similar curse tablets have been known from the ancient Greek and Roman eras, spanning 800 BC to 600 AD, such a find from the 15th century is rare."Our discovery... can be dated to the 15th century. This is truly a very special find," Ansorge said.The tablet's placement in a latrine is consistent with historical practices of hiding curse tablets where they would be difficult to find, presumably to conceal them from the target of the curse.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20201013/ancient-alchemists-secrets-revealed-in-remarkable-archeological-find-in-israel-1080756445.html

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Chimauchem Nwosu https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg

Chimauchem Nwosu https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Chimauchem Nwosu https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg

german archaeologists, medieval wound fragment, lead curse tablet, beelzebub, satan, rostock, germany, 15th century, gothic characters, curse inscription, taleke, hinrik, berith, demonic entity, university of greifswald, jorg ansroge, ancient greek and roman era, archaeological find, latrine, historical practices.