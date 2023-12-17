https://sputnikglobe.com/20231217/hamas-says-will-not-negotiate-release-of-hostages-until-israels-operation-ends-1115634044.html

Hamas Says Will Not Negotiate Release of Hostages Until Israel’s Operation Ends

Hamas stated on Saturday that it would not negotiate a hostage exchange until Israel ended its military operation in the Gaza Strip.

"The Hamas movement reiterates its position not to conduct any negotiations on the exchange of prisoners until the military operation against our people finally ends," the movement stressed. On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip across the border, killing over 1,200 people and abducting some 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 18,700 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of the conflict, according to local authorities.

