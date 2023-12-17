https://sputnikglobe.com/20231217/naughty-or-nice-german-customs-cracks-down-on-christmas-gifts-from-russia-1115639189.html

Naughty or Nice? German Customs Cracks Down on Christmas Gifts From Russia

Germany's Grinch-like Federal Customs Service has warned on its website of the possible confiscation of Christmas gifts sent from Russia this festive season.

German authorities have threatened to steal Christmas by confiscating gifts mailed from Russia.The EU's sanctions on Russia already include financial blocks, sectoral restrictions, transport and visa bans, export controls and import restrictions.It has prohibited the import of strategic raw materials from Russia, including oil, petroleum products, coal, ferrous metallurgy products and gold — but now authorities have seemingly added frankincense and myrrh to that list.The Federal Customs Service has extended the ban to personal belongings, including Christmas gifts, from Russia. Customs officials may now confiscate or detain items such as paper, wooden products, cosmetics and more.The Customs Service noted that there are no exceptions, meaning that sanctioned goods can be seized or confiscated even if sent from one private individual in Russia to another in the European Union.During the summer, customs officials in Germany confiscated an increasing number of vehicles with Russian license plates. The owners were accused of violating the "foreign trade policy" and the European Council Regulation No. 833/2024.Later, the European Commission issued a statement saying that anti-Russian sanctions apply to personal vehicles and many goods, including phones, laptops, clothing and hygiene products.The European Commission recommended that EU countries use common sense and not obstruct the import of ordinary personal items that cannot be classified as luxury goods. Germany, however, declared its intention to confiscate all goods covered by the embargo.The Permanent Mission of Russia to the EU noted that the European Commission's clarifications are essentially aimed at making it impossible for Russians to enter the EU. The Russian Foreign Ministry called such restrictions a manifestation of neo-Nazism and racism on the part of the European Union.

