Putin Speaks at United Russia Party Congress
2023-12-17
The United Russia, the country's largest political party, is holding a convention on Sunday to discuss its main tasks for the near future and to support the nomination of incumbent President Vladimir Putin as a candidate for the 2024 election.
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the 21st congress of the United Russia party in Moscow.
The main topic of the congress will be the upcoming presidential election in Russia.
The event is being held at the site of the Russia International Exhibition and Forum at the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNKh).
Earlier, Secretary of the United Russia General Council Andrey Turchak said that the congress would unanimously support Putin's nomination as a candidate in the upcoming vote.
Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more.