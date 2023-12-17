International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231217/putin-speaks-at-united-russia-party-congress-1115637109.html
Putin Speaks at United Russia Party Congress
Putin Speaks at United Russia Party Congress
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the 21st congress of the United Russia party in Moscow.
2023-12-17T13:11+0000
2023-12-17T13:11+0000
russia
vladimir putin
russia
moscow
united russia
congress
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/07/1115458061_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_298a1f990f8c8c48c26ca5f6600f7c2f.jpg
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the 21st congress of the United Russia party in Moscow.The main topic of the congress will be the upcoming presidential election in Russia.The event is being held at the site of the Russia International Exhibition and Forum at the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNKh).Earlier, Secretary of the United Russia General Council Andrey Turchak said that the congress would unanimously support Putin's nomination as a candidate in the upcoming vote.Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more.
russia
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Putin's Speech
Putin's Speech
2023-12-17T13:11+0000
true
PT15M24S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/07/1115458061_86:0:2817:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_905289a481d4a9ff03bd0d34f62aa445.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
united russia party, russian president vladimir putin
united russia party, russian president vladimir putin

Putin Speaks at United Russia Party Congress

13:11 GMT 17.12.2023
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev / Go to the mediabankRussian president Vladimir Putin at the Russia Calling! investment and business forum. December 7, 2023.
Russian president Vladimir Putin at the Russia Calling! investment and business forum. December 7, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.12.2023
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
The United Russia, the country's largest political party, is holding a convention on Sunday to discuss its main tasks for the near future and to support the nomination of incumbent President Vladimir Putin as a candidate for the 2024 election.
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the 21st congress of the United Russia party in Moscow.
The main topic of the congress will be the upcoming presidential election in Russia.
The event is being held at the site of the Russia International Exhibition and Forum at the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNKh).
Earlier, Secretary of the United Russia General Council Andrey Turchak said that the congress would unanimously support Putin's nomination as a candidate in the upcoming vote.
Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more.
© Ruptly
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала