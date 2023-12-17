https://sputnikglobe.com/20231217/putin-speaks-at-united-russia-party-congress-1115637109.html

Putin Speaks at United Russia Party Congress

Putin Speaks at United Russia Party Congress

Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the 21st congress of the United Russia party in Moscow.

2023-12-17T13:11+0000

2023-12-17T13:11+0000

2023-12-17T13:11+0000

russia

vladimir putin

russia

moscow

united russia

congress

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/07/1115458061_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_298a1f990f8c8c48c26ca5f6600f7c2f.jpg

Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the 21st congress of the United Russia party in Moscow.The main topic of the congress will be the upcoming presidential election in Russia.The event is being held at the site of the Russia International Exhibition and Forum at the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNKh).Earlier, Secretary of the United Russia General Council Andrey Turchak said that the congress would unanimously support Putin's nomination as a candidate in the upcoming vote.Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more.

russia

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Putin's Speech Putin's Speech 2023-12-17T13:11+0000 true PT15M24S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

united russia party, russian president vladimir putin