Watch: First Night Version of Russia’s Gastello FPV Attack Drone Tested in Special Op Zone

The first night version of the Russian attack FPV drone "Gastello" has been successfully tested in the special operation zone.

The first night version of the Russia's Gastello attack FPV drone has been successfully tested in the special military operation zone."The first night FPV drone Gastello has been tested in the special operation zone. It was created based on the wishes of Russian FPV drone operators, who operate directly in various areas of the special operation zone. The drone is equipped with a highly sensitive night camera," a representative of the developer said.According to him, the new development will allow fighters to effectively work on targets in the dark, when conventional drones can't be used. The UAV is named in honor of Nikolai Gastello, Hero of the Soviet Union. In the early days of the Great Patriotic War, the crew of a DB-3F (Il-4) aircraft under his command carried out a combat mission in which they had to attack a cluster of German equipment. The Nazis shot down the plane, as a result of which it caught fire, and Gastello made a "fiery ram" by directing the aircraft at the enemy column.The Gastello FPV drone entered production in Russia in August 2023.

