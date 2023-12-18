https://sputnikglobe.com/20231218/egypts-leader-sisi-wins-1st-round-of-presidential-election-1115660118.html

Egypt's Leader Sisi Wins 1st Round of Presidential Election

Incumbent Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi has won the first round of the presidential election by a big margin, receiving 89.6% of the votes, Hazem Badawy, the head of the Egyptian National Election Authority, said

Sisi was reelected for a third consecutive term as president of Egypt. The presidential election took place in Egypt from December 10-12. A total of four candidates, including Sisi, ran for a six-year term.

