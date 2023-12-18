International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231218/egypts-leader-sisi-wins-1st-round-of-presidential-election-1115660118.html
Egypt's Leader Sisi Wins 1st Round of Presidential Election
Egypt's Leader Sisi Wins 1st Round of Presidential Election
Incumbent Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi has won the first round of the presidential election by a big margin, receiving 89.6% of the votes, Hazem Badawy, the head of the Egyptian National Election Authority, said
2023-12-18T14:00+0000
2023-12-18T14:00+0000
africa
abdel fattah sisi
egypt
election
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102804/22/1028042235_0:0:4646:2614_1920x0_80_0_0_efda9592558b4b65617d1182e117bb5f.jpg
Sisi was reelected for a third consecutive term as president of Egypt. The presidential election took place in Egypt from December 10-12. A total of four candidates, including Sisi, ran for a six-year term.
africa
egypt
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102804/22/1028042235_432:0:4585:3115_1920x0_80_0_0_d8fe9a23e7398d8ba0ae98ec90e55111.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
egypt's leader sisi, who is winning in egypt, egyptian election 2023
egypt's leader sisi, who is winning in egypt, egyptian election 2023

Egypt's Leader Sisi Wins 1st Round of Presidential Election

14:00 GMT 18.12.2023
© AP Photo / Julie JacobsonEgyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi answers questions during an interview, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2015, in New York
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi answers questions during an interview, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2015, in New York - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.12.2023
© AP Photo / Julie Jacobson
Subscribe
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Incumbent Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi has won the first round of the presidential election by a big margin, receiving 89.6% of the votes, Hazem Badawy, the head of the Egyptian National Election Authority, said on Monday.
Sisi was reelected for a third consecutive term as president of Egypt.
The presidential election took place in Egypt from December 10-12. A total of four candidates, including Sisi, ran for a six-year term.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала