https://sputnikglobe.com/20231218/egypts-leader-sisi-wins-1st-round-of-presidential-election-1115660118.html
Egypt's Leader Sisi Wins 1st Round of Presidential Election
Egypt's Leader Sisi Wins 1st Round of Presidential Election
Incumbent Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi has won the first round of the presidential election by a big margin, receiving 89.6% of the votes, Hazem Badawy, the head of the Egyptian National Election Authority, said
2023-12-18T14:00+0000
2023-12-18T14:00+0000
2023-12-18T14:00+0000
africa
abdel fattah sisi
egypt
election
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102804/22/1028042235_0:0:4646:2614_1920x0_80_0_0_efda9592558b4b65617d1182e117bb5f.jpg
Sisi was reelected for a third consecutive term as president of Egypt. The presidential election took place in Egypt from December 10-12. A total of four candidates, including Sisi, ran for a six-year term.
africa
egypt
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102804/22/1028042235_432:0:4585:3115_1920x0_80_0_0_d8fe9a23e7398d8ba0ae98ec90e55111.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
egypt's leader sisi, who is winning in egypt, egyptian election 2023
egypt's leader sisi, who is winning in egypt, egyptian election 2023
Egypt's Leader Sisi Wins 1st Round of Presidential Election
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Incumbent Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi has won the first round of the presidential election by a big margin, receiving 89.6% of the votes, Hazem Badawy, the head of the Egyptian National Election Authority, said on Monday.
Sisi was reelected for a third consecutive term as president of Egypt.
The presidential election took place in Egypt from December 10-12. A total of four candidates, including Sisi, ran for a six-year term.