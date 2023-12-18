https://sputnikglobe.com/20231218/israeli-airstrike-on-jabalia-camp-in-northern-gaza-claims-lives-of-90-people---reports-1115653524.html

Israeli Airstrike on Jabalia Camp in Northern Gaza Claims Lives of 90 People - Reports

At least 90 people were killed on Sunday as a result of an Israeli airstrike on the Jabalia refugee camp in the north of the Gaza Strip, Al Arabiya broadcaster reported on Sunday, citing the enclave’s Health Ministry.

Earlier on Sunday, Palestinian news portal Quds reported that at least 30 people were killed and dozens went missing as a result of Israeli shelling of a residential area in the city of Jabalia. On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip across the border, killing over 1,200 people and abducting some 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 18,700 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of the conflict, according to local authorities.

