Lavrov Says Reminded UN Chief at G20 Summit of List of Allegedly Killed in Bucha

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday he had reminded UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the G20 summit in September that Moscow was still waiting for the publication of the list of those allegedly killed in the Ukrainian city of Bucha.

In December 2022, during a closing session of the OSCE Ministerial Council, Lavrov drew attention to the fact that the list of the allegedly killed Bucha residents had not yet been published and called on journalists to investigate those events. The top Russian diplomat replied that the Bucha incident had become a central one in the war unleashed against Russia and "in the series of unprecedented sanctions that anyone has ever imposed against anyone." The incident raises massive suspicions as the UN refuses to publish the list of the alleged victims, Lavrov added. In April 2022, the Russian Defense Ministry said that photo and video materials published by Kiev, which testify to crimes allegedly committed by the Russian military in Bucha in the Kiev Region, were another "Ukrainian provocation." The ministry stressed that during the time the city was under Russian control, no local residents had been subjected to violent actions. In late October 2023, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said at a briefing that he had no information on why Kiev had not yet provided Moscow with the list of the alleged victims in Bucha. After Dujarric was asked why the UN would not send a special mission to Bucha to collect data and obtain the list of the alleged victims, the spokesman said there were a number of missions that had already gone there.

