International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231218/lavrov-says-reminded-un-chief-at-g20-summit-of-list-of-allegedly-killed-in-bucha-1115668095.html
Lavrov Says Reminded UN Chief at G20 Summit of List of Allegedly Killed in Bucha
Lavrov Says Reminded UN Chief at G20 Summit of List of Allegedly Killed in Bucha
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday he had reminded UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the G20 summit in September that Moscow was still waiting for the publication of the list of those allegedly killed in the Ukrainian city of Bucha.
2023-12-18T21:41+0000
2023-12-18T21:41+0000
world
sergey lavrov
russia
the united nations (un)
antonio guterres
g20
ukraine crisis
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian conflict
ukrainian counteroffensive attempt
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0d/1111852753_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a28ce9ff7585d66a1463692e64fb245b.jpg
In December 2022, during a closing session of the OSCE Ministerial Council, Lavrov drew attention to the fact that the list of the allegedly killed Bucha residents had not yet been published and called on journalists to investigate those events. The top Russian diplomat replied that the Bucha incident had become a central one in the war unleashed against Russia and "in the series of unprecedented sanctions that anyone has ever imposed against anyone." The incident raises massive suspicions as the UN refuses to publish the list of the alleged victims, Lavrov added. In April 2022, the Russian Defense Ministry said that photo and video materials published by Kiev, which testify to crimes allegedly committed by the Russian military in Bucha in the Kiev Region, were another "Ukrainian provocation." The ministry stressed that during the time the city was under Russian control, no local residents had been subjected to violent actions. In late October 2023, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said at a briefing that he had no information on why Kiev had not yet provided Moscow with the list of the alleged victims in Bucha. After Dujarric was asked why the UN would not send a special mission to Bucha to collect data and obtain the list of the alleged victims, the spokesman said there were a number of missions that had already gone there.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220403/kiev-territorial-defence-fighters-in-bucha-were-allowed-to-shoot-anyone-not-wearing-blue-bandages-1094446000.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220801/french-volunteer-i-witnessed-bucha-frame-up-1098000423.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0d/1111852753_202:0:2933:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_91ad8adcd9589aa7d3cc831a2776d80e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
bucha tragedy, bucha massacre, killings of civilians, civilians dead, civilians die, ukraine kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths, ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, russian forces, russian troops, russia wins, ukraine loses, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort,
bucha tragedy, bucha massacre, killings of civilians, civilians dead, civilians die, ukraine kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths, ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, russian forces, russian troops, russia wins, ukraine loses, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort,

Lavrov Says Reminded UN Chief at G20 Summit of List of Allegedly Killed in Bucha

21:41 GMT 18.12.2023
© Photo : Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Indonesia
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Indonesia - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.12.2023
© Photo : Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday he had reminded UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the G20 summit in September that Moscow was still waiting for the publication of the list of those allegedly killed in the Ukrainian city of Bucha.
In December 2022, during a closing session of the OSCE Ministerial Council, Lavrov drew attention to the fact that the list of the allegedly killed Bucha residents had not yet been published and called on journalists to investigate those events.
"I saw him [Guterres] later at the G20 summit in India this fall. We had a talk. I reminded him of my request. He told me, 'Well, it's not in my competence'," Lavrov told Russia's Channel One.
Ukrainian soldiers are pictured on their military vehicle, amid Russia's invasion on Ukraine in Bucha, in Kyiv region, Ukraine April 2, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.04.2022
Russia
Video: Kiev Territorial Defence in Bucha Given Green Light to Shoot Those Not Wearing Blue Armband
3 April 2022, 16:38 GMT
The top Russian diplomat replied that the Bucha incident had become a central one in the war unleashed against Russia and "in the series of unprecedented sanctions that anyone has ever imposed against anyone." The incident raises massive suspicions as the UN refuses to publish the list of the alleged victims, Lavrov added.
"He [Guterres] says, 'I want to help. I would think of something'," the Russian foreign minister stated.
In April 2022, the Russian Defense Ministry said that photo and video materials published by Kiev, which testify to crimes allegedly committed by the Russian military in Bucha in the Kiev Region, were another "Ukrainian provocation." The ministry stressed that during the time the city was under Russian control, no local residents had been subjected to violent actions.
Soldiers walk amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.08.2022
Russia
French Volunteer: I Witnessed Bucha Frame-Up
1 August 2022, 13:42 GMT
In late October 2023, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said at a briefing that he had no information on why Kiev had not yet provided Moscow with the list of the alleged victims in Bucha. After Dujarric was asked why the UN would not send a special mission to Bucha to collect data and obtain the list of the alleged victims, the spokesman said there were a number of missions that had already gone there.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала