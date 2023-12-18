https://sputnikglobe.com/20231218/nearly-1-million-americans-left-without-power-as-storm-blasts-us-east-coast--1115669083.html

Nearly 1 Million Americans Left Without Power as Storm Blasts US East Coast

Heavy rain and winds were responsible for knocking out power to nearly three quarter of a million customers after a storm that hit Florida on Saturday worked its way up the East Coast.

Heavy rain and winds were responsible for knocking out power to nearly three quarters of a million customers after a storm that hit Florida on Saturday worked its way up the US East Coast. Customers stretching between Virginia and Maine suffered outages, but the worst blackouts seemed to affect the states of Massachusetts, Maine and Connecticut. At 2:05 p.m. EDT, Maine had 327,836 customers without power, Massachusetts had 268,821 customers without power, and Connecticut had 68,839 customers left in the dark.A high wind warning was issued on Monday for parts of coastal New England and Long Island where wind gusts of up to (and in some case more than) 70 miles per hour were predicted. Wind gusts measured at 60 mph were reported in Cape Cod, while winds of up to 55 mph were reported in the Boston metro area.Blue Hill Observatory in Milton, Massachusetts, reported wind gusts of up to 90 mph, nearly beating the observatory's highest wind gust record, which was set on December 29, 1966, at 95 mph. A wind gust speed of 74 mph is considered to be hurricane strength.Early Monday saw a hurricane-force wind warning issued for the coast of Maine, stretching from Lubec to Bar Harbor.The US National Weather Service issued flood watches through Monday night for more than 40 million Americans stretching from Maryland to Maine, with flash flooding being reported in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and parts of New York. These three states experienced the heaviest rain which persisted throughout Monday.New Hampshire and Maine also received risk of rainfall exceeding flash flood guidance that was “moderate” (a 40% chance), according to the Weather Prediction Center.Coastal flood warnings and advisories were reported from the Outer Banks of North Carolina stretching to Maine. In Boston, the National Weather Service warned of significant coastal flooding during the afternoon high tide.Unseasonably warm weather has exposed some states, like Maine, to extreme weather from low-level jets. The ground has become soft too, and as a result tree root systems are weaker, making it easier for strong winds to cause widespread destruction.At least four people in Danbury, Connecticut, had to be rescued after flooding on Monday.The storm is expected to end by Monday night.

