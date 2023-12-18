https://sputnikglobe.com/20231218/nearly-1-million-americans-left-without-power-as-storm-blasts-us-east-coast--1115669083.html
Nearly 1 Million Americans Left Without Power as Storm Blasts US East Coast
Heavy rain and winds were responsible for knocking out power to nearly three quarter of a million customers after a storm that hit Florida on Saturday worked its way up the East Coast.
Heavy rain and winds were responsible for knocking out power to nearly three quarters of a million customers after a storm that hit Florida on Saturday worked its way up the US East Coast. Customers stretching between Virginia and Maine suffered outages, but the worst blackouts seemed to affect the states of Massachusetts, Maine and Connecticut. At 2:05 p.m. EDT, Maine had 327,836 customers without power, Massachusetts had 268,821 customers without power, and Connecticut had 68,839 customers left in the dark.A high wind warning was issued on Monday for parts of coastal New England and Long Island where wind gusts of up to (and in some case more than) 70 miles per hour were predicted. Wind gusts measured at 60 mph were reported in Cape Cod, while winds of up to 55 mph were reported in the Boston metro area.Blue Hill Observatory in Milton, Massachusetts, reported wind gusts of up to 90 mph, nearly beating the observatory's highest wind gust record, which was set on December 29, 1966, at 95 mph. A wind gust speed of 74 mph is considered to be hurricane strength.Early Monday saw a hurricane-force wind warning issued for the coast of Maine, stretching from Lubec to Bar Harbor.The US National Weather Service issued flood watches through Monday night for more than 40 million Americans stretching from Maryland to Maine, with flash flooding being reported in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and parts of New York. These three states experienced the heaviest rain which persisted throughout Monday.New Hampshire and Maine also received risk of rainfall exceeding flash flood guidance that was “moderate” (a 40% chance), according to the Weather Prediction Center.Coastal flood warnings and advisories were reported from the Outer Banks of North Carolina stretching to Maine. In Boston, the National Weather Service warned of significant coastal flooding during the afternoon high tide.Unseasonably warm weather has exposed some states, like Maine, to extreme weather from low-level jets. The ground has become soft too, and as a result tree root systems are weaker, making it easier for strong winds to cause widespread destruction.At least four people in Danbury, Connecticut, had to be rescued after flooding on Monday.The storm is expected to end by Monday night.
The storm swept the US Northeast on Monday and left hundreds of thousands without power. Trees were ripped down by heavy winds, roads were flooded or closed, flights were canceled and schools were shut down.
Heavy rain and winds were responsible for knocking out power to nearly three quarters of a million customers after a storm that hit Florida on Saturday worked its way up the US East Coast.
Customers stretching between Virginia and Maine suffered outages, but the worst blackouts seemed to affect the states of Massachusetts, Maine and Connecticut. At 2:05 p.m. EDT, Maine had 327,836 customers without power, Massachusetts had 268,821 customers without power, and Connecticut had 68,839 customers left in the dark.
“With the storm expected to grow stronger in the coming hours, I encourage all Maine people to be safe and vigilant and to exercise caution when traveling,” Maine Governor Janet Mills said in a statement.
A high wind warning was issued on Monday
for parts of coastal New England and Long Island where wind gusts of up to (and in some case more than) 70 miles per hour were predicted. Wind gusts measured at 60 mph were reported in Cape Cod, while winds of up to 55 mph were reported in the Boston
metro area.
Blue Hill Observatory in Milton, Massachusetts, reported wind gusts of up to 90 mph, nearly beating the observatory's highest wind gust record, which was set on December 29, 1966, at 95 mph. A wind gust speed of 74 mph is considered to be hurricane strength.
Early Monday saw a hurricane-force wind warning issued for the coast of Maine, stretching from Lubec to Bar Harbor.
The US National Weather Service issued flood watches through Monday night for more than 40 million Americans stretching from Maryland to Maine, with flash flooding being reported in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and parts of New York. These three states experienced the heaviest rain which persisted throughout Monday.
"Check your route before your morning commute, don't drive through standing water, and don't touch downed wires," New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy posted on X. "Remember: Turn around, don't drown."
New Hampshire and Maine also received risk of rainfall exceeding flash flood guidance that was “moderate” (a 40% chance), according to the Weather Prediction Center
.
“We are asking people to avoid traveling at this time if they can as most people are safest at home,” Vanessa Palange, a spokesperson for the New Hampshire Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said in a statement.
Coastal flood warnings and advisories were reported from the Outer Banks of North Carolina stretching to Maine. In Boston, the National Weather Service warned of significant coastal flooding during the afternoon high tide.
Unseasonably warm weather has exposed some states, like Maine
, to extreme weather from low-level jets. The ground has become soft too, and as a result tree root systems are weaker, making it easier for strong winds to cause widespread destruction.
At least two people have died thus far as a result of the storm. A man was trapped inside a small travel trailer when a tree fell onto it, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts said. He suffered severe head trauma from the incident and died later at a local hospital.
A second man in Maine was on his roof trying to clear a large pine tree that had fallen during the storm. A second piece of the tree broke off and hit him, killing him on impact.
At least four people in Danbury, Connecticut, had to be rescued after flooding on Monday.
The storm is expected to end by Monday night.