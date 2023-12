https://sputnikglobe.com/20231218/six-israeli-guided-bombs-strike-infrastructure-near-damascus---russian-military-1115666422.html

Six Israeli Guided Bombs Strike Infrastructure Near Damascus - Russian Military

Six Israeli Guided Bombs Strike Infrastructure Near Damascus - Russian Military

Israeli fighter jets carried out strikes using six guided bombs on targets near Damascus, having wounded two Syrian soldiers, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Monday.

"On December 17th, from 22:02-22.09 [local time, 19:02-19:09 GMT], two F-15 tactical fighter jets of the Israeli air force, struck with six guided aerial bombs at objects in the vicinity of the city of Damascus from the occupied Golan Heights without entering Syrian airspace," Kulit told a briefing. The Syrian air defense forces on duty intercepted some of the guided aerial bombs, but as a result of the Israeli air strike two Syrian soldiers were injured, the official added.

