https://sputnikglobe.com/20231218/us-military-action-against-houthis-may-expand-war-in-yemen-1115661451.html

US Military Action Against Houthis May 'Expand War' in Yemen

US Military Action Against Houthis May 'Expand War' in Yemen

While several shipping companies have already decided to steer their vessels clear of the Gulf of Aden, the United States has sent a carrier strike group into the region, with the option of strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen apparently on the table.

2023-12-18T16:44+0000

2023-12-18T16:44+0000

2023-12-18T16:44+0000

analysis

middle east

hasan unal

israel

yemen

houthis

gaza strip

us

shipping

naval operation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0a/0a/1080727133_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_497e3ea2a5a66009296b219483e67916.jpg

The Ansar Allah movement (commonly known as the Houthis) in Yemen has begun attacking cargo ships passing through the Gulf of Aden that are either bound for Israel or are linked to Israeli companies.Its move comes as the Israeli military continues to flatten the Gaza Strip in its quest to wipe out Hamas, killing thousands of Palestinian civilians in the process.The Houthis have warned that they will stop their attacks only when Israel ends its military operation, connecting the maritime attacks to the Israeli campaign in the Gaza Strip.While several shipping companies have already decided to steer their vessels clear of the Gulf of Aden, the United States has sent a carrier strike group into the region, with the option of strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen apparently on the table.Even though the US military seems ready and willing to clash with the Houthis, the United States’ policy towards Ansar Allah and Yemen is not exactly clear, explained Bader Al-Saif, founding president at Al-Saif Consulting and an assistant professor at Kuwait University.As Al-Saif pointed out, the war in Yemen between the Houthis and the Yemeni government backed by a Saudi-led coalition “actually started during the Obama administration” who at the time “supported the Saudi front.”Having suggested that a US-led naval mission is unlikely to “solve the issue at hand,” Al-Saif argued that the United States needs to “go after violent non-state actors” and to “be clear about their intentions.”“They need to go back to the root cause that the Houthis are using, which is the Gaza war, who are claiming that their conduct is because of the Gaza war,” he added. “Everyone in the world has been calling for a ceasefire. The only two or three countries that have not include the US and Israel.”Al-Saif also warned that if the United States “escalates against the Houthis now, that's going to lead to another wave in expanding the war” in Yemen, and no one – “neither the US, nor the Houthis, nor the Saudis” – really wants that.Meanwhile, Hasan Unal, professor of political science and international relations at Ankara Baskent University, pointed out that an attempt by the United States to “mess” with Yemen “would basically open up Pandora's box,” considering the likelihood of Houthi’s ally Iran becoming involved in such a scenario.According to the professor, it remains to be seen exactly “what shape the US action is going to take.”“So whether or not countries like Turkiye would take part in such an operation, all is iffy basically,” he added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231218/yemens-houthis-claim-attacks-on-two-ships-linked-to-israel-1115660956.html

israel

yemen

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

houthi ship attack, yemen ship attack, us aircraft carrier yemen