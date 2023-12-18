https://sputnikglobe.com/20231218/us-v-gen-z-tiktok-complaints-reportedly-aiding-poor-military-recruitment-1115670689.html

US v. Gen Z: TikTok Complaints Reportedly Aiding Poor Military Recruitment

US v. Gen Z: TikTok Complaints Reportedly Aiding Poor Military Recruitment

Lawmakers calling for TikTok to be banned may be given ammunition by a new report suggesting the social media platform is damaging the US Army’s recruitment efforts.

2023-12-18T22:58+0000

2023-12-18T22:58+0000

2023-12-18T23:29+0000

military

us

americans

us army

wikipedia

american civil liberties union (aclu)

tiktok

us military

military recruitment

military enlistment

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107829/10/1078291040_0:61:2100:1242_1920x0_80_0_0_fda46e7a04dddf955f1f5e29bec833a1.jpg

Lawmakers calling for TikTok to be banned may be given ammunition by a new report suggesting the social media platform is damaging the US Army’s recruitment efforts.“No sleep,” “the pay sucks,” and “sh**ty food” are among some of the complaints young veterans have reportedly aired on the video sharing site. One video making such claims has been viewed over 600,000 times since being posted three years ago, according to a British tabloid.Another video alleges a lack of privacy and complains about fitness requirements.Some may dismiss the social media activity as a harmless way for service members to blow off steam, but it comes in the midst of a major recruiting crisis for the US military. The Army fell 15,000 recruits short of its goals in 2022. The service performed slightly better in 2023, but still missed the mark by 10,000 recruits.Fitness requirements have proven to be a major barrier to recruitment; researchers at Johns Hopkins have found more than half of 18 to 15-year-old Americans are overweight or obese. Drug use and mental health problems round out the causes for many young Americans to be disqualified from joining the armed forces.Recently, the Army relaxed long-standing rules against visible tattoos in order to boost enlistment.In 2020, the Army began banning people from its esports Discord server after a trend emerged of users posting links to the Wikipedia article on war crimes committed by the United States. Administrators were forced to lift the bans after a successful lawsuit led by the American Civil Liberties Union.The US military attempts to appeal to younger Americans through various avenues, including consulting on major Hollywood films. The efforts have given rise to the term “the military-entertainment complex” to describe the Pentagon's attempts to shape the media. The military also seeks to boost recruitment through video games, consulting on first-person shooter titles and popular franchises such as “Call of Duty.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/us-military-must-enhance-incentives-to-attract-gen-z-recruits---ex-pentagon-analyst-1112873169.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us military enlistment, how does us use egirls to help military recruitment, military tiktok,