Vucic Coalition Leads in Parliamentary Elections

Vucic Coalition Leads in Parliamentary Elections

By law, the Serbian Election Commission must announce the final election results within 96 hours of the polls closing, after which a 30-day period begins for the formation of a new parliament with a four-year mandate.

According to the latest data from Belgrade, the coalition around incumbent President Alexander Vucic and the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) will take over 50% in the national parliament.Some 18 political blocs and parties are participating in the elections, and to enter parliament a party must pass the 3% threshold.In addition to the Serbian Progressive Party, the pro-European coalition Serbia Against Violence and the Socialist Party of Serbia are expected to win seats in parliament, as well as parties of national minorities.Alexander Vucic stressed that his goal was to continue the dialogue with the EU and to protect Serbia's territorial integrity.

serbia

