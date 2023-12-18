International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231218/vucic-coalition-leads-in-parliamentary-elections--1115655266.html
Vucic Coalition Leads in Parliamentary Elections
Vucic Coalition Leads in Parliamentary Elections
By law, the Serbian Election Commission must announce the final election results within 96 hours of the polls closing, after which a 30-day period begins for the formation of a new parliament with a four-year mandate.
2023-12-18T05:02+0000
2023-12-18T05:02+0000
world
aleksandar vucic
serbia
serbian progressive party (sns)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/1f/1097985118_0:0:3041:1711_1920x0_80_0_0_4c2f490d9dcf1dbaf005837e13e4335e.jpg
According to the latest data from Belgrade, the coalition around incumbent President Alexander Vucic and the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) will take over 50% in the national parliament.Some 18 political blocs and parties are participating in the elections, and to enter parliament a party must pass the 3% threshold.In addition to the Serbian Progressive Party, the pro-European coalition Serbia Against Violence and the Socialist Party of Serbia are expected to win seats in parliament, as well as parties of national minorities.Alexander Vucic stressed that his goal was to continue the dialogue with the EU and to protect Serbia's territorial integrity.
serbia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/1f/1097985118_160:0:2891:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_00b088fade54a0a7defae7b1f3f5155e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
serbia, serbian progresive party, serbia vucic, vucic wins
serbia, serbian progresive party, serbia vucic, vucic wins

Vucic Coalition Leads in Parliamentary Elections

05:02 GMT 18.12.2023
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation / Go to the mediabankSerbian President Aleksandar Vucic at a press conference following a meeting in Belgrade with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic at a press conference following a meeting in Belgrade with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.12.2023
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
By law, the Serbian Election Commission must announce the final election results within 96 hours of the polls closing, after which a 30-day period begins for the formation of a new parliament with a four-year mandate.
According to the latest data from Belgrade, the coalition around incumbent President Alexander Vucic and the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) will take over 50% in the national parliament.

Earlier, Vucic expressed confidence that his party would dominate the legislative body: "We will have an absolute majority in parliament with 127 seats."

Some 18 political blocs and parties are participating in the elections, and to enter parliament a party must pass the 3% threshold.
In addition to the Serbian Progressive Party, the pro-European coalition Serbia Against Violence and the Socialist Party of Serbia are expected to win seats in parliament, as well as parties of national minorities.
Alexander Vucic stressed that his goal was to continue the dialogue with the EU and to protect Serbia's territorial integrity.
"My task was to do everything in my power to secure an absolute majority in parliament," Vucic added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала