Federal Jury Orders Giuliani Pay $148 Million in Damages

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discussed a wide range of topics from around the globe, including Rudy Giuliani being ordered to pay $148 million to Georgia poll workers.

Steve Hayes - Tax AttorneyMitch Roschelle - Media CommentatorDan Kovalik - Human Rights Lawyer and ProfessorCarter Clews - President of Constitutional Rights PACThe show begins with tax attorney Steve Hayes who joins to discuss Rudy Giuliani being ordered to pay $148 million to Georgia poll workers in the defamation trial against him.Then, media commentator Mitch Roschelle shares his perspective on Nippon Steel acquiring US Steel for $14.1 billion.The second hour begins with human rights lawyer and professor Dan Kovalik who shares his insights on the war on Gaza including the Israeli Defense Forces killing Israeli hostages of Hamas.The show closes with the president of Constitutional Rights PAC Carter Clews, who discusses the sex scandal that rocked Capitol Hill.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

