Gas Pollution Warning Issued for Reykjavik After Icelandic Volcano Erupts

Gas Pollution Warning Issued for Reykjavik After Icelandic Volcano Erupts

The eruption sent lava spewing into the night sky and has triggered authorities to launch into evacuation efforts and prepare for possible lava flows.

Latest details released by the Icelandic Met Office has revealed that gas pollution is now threatening Iceland's capital of Reykjavik with fumes that may soon reach the capital.Authorities revealed that the dangerous fumes may potentially reach the capital between late Tuesday and early Wednesday.According to the Icelandic Met Office, at 18:30 UTC there had been about 320 earthquakes since the eruption first began. The largest of which had a magnitude of 4.1 and occurred at 23:25 on Monday. But after midnight, the seismic activity decreased, the agency said.The lava flow, the agency added, is estimated to be about “one-quarter of what it was when it first erupted.”Authorities added that the eruption “does not pose an immediate threat to people” although scientists will continue to take measurements to determine if new subterranean magma is flowing to the eruption site. While the lava appears to be flowing in a safe direction, Katrin Jakobsdottir warns that this could change within a short notice.For the time being, the volcanic eruptions pose no threat of generating ash clouds because they are physically unable to, according to Dr. Evgenia Ilyinskaya, an associate professor of volcanology at Leeds University. "At the moment it seems not to be threatening, although it remains to be seen," she cautioned.Bjarni Benediktsson, Iceland’s foreign minister, wrote on X that “there are no disruptions to flights to and from Iceland, and international flight corridors remain open.”People in Iceland have been anticipating volcanic activity for weeks as the region around Reykjavik experienced increasing seismic activity since late October. An eyewitness told a British news company that when the eruption occurred half of the sky had been “lit up in red.”

