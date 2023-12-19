https://sputnikglobe.com/20231219/poll-numbers-and-multiple-wars-bog-down-biden-1115671690.html

Poll Numbers and Multiple Wars Bog Down Biden

Poll Numbers and Multiple Wars Bog Down Biden

On this episode of The Final Countdown, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the latest reports that US President Joe Biden is upset over his recent poll numbers.

Poll Numbers and Multiple Wars Bog Down Biden On this episode of The Final Countdown, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the latest reports that U.S. President Joe Biden is upset over his recent poll numbers.

Sam Husseini - Independent JournalistNebojsa Malic - Writer and Journalist at RT.comAndrew Arthur - Resident Fellow in Law and Policy for the Center for Immigration StudiesMark Frost - Economist and Finance ExpertThe Backstory began Monday's show by hosting renowned independent journalist Sam Husseini for a discussion on the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip amid Israel's continued attack on the Palestinian enclave.Later in the hour, Rachel spoke to geopolitical writer Nebojsa Malic about the results of the Serbian election and Ukraine's struggles to make up for their manpower shortage.To kickstart the last hour of the show, resident fellow at CIS Andrew Arthur spoke to Rachel about the ongoing issues at the US' southern border, as the Biden administration attempts to secure a deal that would allow congress to approve billions in funds to Ukraine and other national security needs.Rachel hosted economist Mark Frost in the last segment of the show, as the two discussed the acquisition of US Steel by Japan's Nippon Steel and the potential economic crisis that could emerge over the disruption of commercial shipping in the Red Sea.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

