Putin Holds Extended Meeting With Ministry of Defense

Today the Russian President Vladimir Putin holds an extended session with the collegium of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

Sputnik comes to you live as President Vladimir Putin holds an extended meeting with the collegium of the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD). The National Defense Management Center (also referred to as National Defense Control Center) hosts a session where the MoD’s officials will summarize Russia’s Armed Forces' results in 2023.During the visit to the National Defense Management Center, Putin will also look at advanced and promising samples of new military equipment, weapons, ammunition and protective gear.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!

