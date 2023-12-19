https://sputnikglobe.com/20231219/putin-holds-extended-meeting-with-ministry-of-defense-1115676461.html
Putin Holds Extended Meeting With Ministry of Defense
Putin Holds Extended Meeting With Ministry of Defense
Today the Russian President Vladimir Putin holds an extended session with the collegium of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.
2023-12-19T10:30+0000
2023-12-19T10:30+0000
2023-12-19T10:30+0000
russia
vladimir putin
russia
russian ministry of defense
russian army
sergei shoigu
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/03/1096910107_0:0:2454:1381_1920x0_80_0_0_b7b7754bed0bbf5052965202e22b20fb.jpg
Sputnik comes to you live as President Vladimir Putin holds an extended meeting with the collegium of the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD). The National Defense Management Center (also referred to as National Defense Control Center) hosts a session where the MoD’s officials will summarize Russia’s Armed Forces' results in 2023.During the visit to the National Defense Management Center, Putin will also look at advanced and promising samples of new military equipment, weapons, ammunition and protective gear.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/03/1096910107_87:0:2239:1614_1920x0_80_0_0_bbf35a8904564aba764bb954977b89a6.jpg
Vladimir Putin and Sergei Shoigu hold an extended meeting of the Board of the Ministry of Defense
Vladimir Putin and Sergei Shoigu hold an extended meeting of the Board of the Ministry of Defense
2023-12-19T10:30+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
putin and shoigu, putin's meeting with ministry of defense, putin meets shoigu, russia defense plan for 2024
putin and shoigu, putin's meeting with ministry of defense, putin meets shoigu, russia defense plan for 2024
Putin Holds Extended Meeting With Ministry of Defense
The meeting is expected to tackle strategic tasks for the upcoming year and outline priorities for the further development of the Russian Army and Navy.
Sputnik comes to you live as President Vladimir Putin holds an extended meeting with the collegium of the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD). The National Defense Management Center (also referred to as National Defense Control Center) hosts a session where the MoD’s officials will summarize Russia’s Armed Forces' results in 2023.
During the visit to the National Defense Management Center, Putin will also look at advanced and promising samples of new military equipment, weapons, ammunition and protective gear.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!