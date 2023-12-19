https://sputnikglobe.com/20231219/putins-complete-speech-at-defense-collegium-meeting---video-1115678430.html
Ukrainian Conflict Causes and Origins Laid Bare by Vladimir Putin - Video
Ukrainian Conflict Causes and Origins Laid Bare by Vladimir Putin - Video
On November 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin held an extended meeting with the Collegium of Russia's Ministry of Defense (MoD), where the head-of-state and the Defense Minister made a number of significant statements.
In his speech at a Russian Ministry of Defense meeting on president Putin touched the subject of the Ukrainian conflict and what caused it:
Ukrainian Conflict Causes and Origins Laid Bare by Vladimir Putin - Video
19.12.2023
On November 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin held an extended meeting with the Board of Russia's Ministry of Defense (MoD), where the head of state and defense minister made several significant statements.
In his speech at a Russian Ministry of Defense meeting on president Putin touched the subject of the Ukrainian conflict and what caused it:
The Russian leader pointed out that in 2014, the United States effectively torpedoed any chance of normal bilateral relations between Moscow and Kiev by staging a violent coup in Ukrainein 2014.
He also noted that the US deliberately dragged Russia and Europe into a conflict in Ukraine, with one of Washington’s goals being the disruption of Russo-European relations.
According to Putin, the Western powers currently seek to impress Ukraine into NATO, as well as to subjugate Russia by carving it into smaller pieces.