Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin pays a working visit to China on December 19-20, where he meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier of the State Council Li Qiang.
2023-12-19T08:31+0000
Russian PM Mishustin Visits China
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is paying a working visit to China on December 19-20, where he is going to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier of the State Council Li Qiang.
Sputnik presents a broadcast from Beijing, where Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is currently meeting with top Chinese officials. This visit signifies the strengthening of ties between the two countries.
This high-level meeting is part of a two-day state visit to China by the Russian delegation. During the upcoming sessions, the parties will discuss the overall development of Russian-Chinese bilateral relations, focusing on the comprehensive bilateral partnership and strategic multi-vector cooperation.
The high-level state officials will pay particular attention to expanding trade and economic ties, as well as promoting large-scale joint projects in various sectors. Additionally, the officials plan to adopt a joint communiqué and sign multiple Russian-Chinese documents.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!