https://sputnikglobe.com/20231219/shipping-giants-suspend-red-sea-transits-after-houthi-attacks-1115672531.html

Shipping Giants Suspend Red Sea Transits After Houthi Attacks

Shipping Giants Suspend Red Sea Transits After Houthi Attacks

Yemen's anti-shipping operations in the Red Sea have significantly disrupted global supply chains as several major shippers have stopped transiting the critical transit corridor.

2023-12-19T04:16+0000

2023-12-19T04:16+0000

2023-12-19T07:36+0000

the critical hour

radio

ukraine

gaza strip

joe biden

china

julian assange

red sea

yemen

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/12/1115672374_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_85cff6fee839539321d40fa830c9e5a1.png

Shipping Giants Suspend Red Sea Transits After Houthi Attacks Yemen's anti-shipping operations in the Red Sea have significantly disrupted global supply chains as several major shippers have stopped transiting the critical transit corridor.

Laith Marouf, a broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the latest attacks in Gaza and the potential spread of the conflict to Lebanon.Mark Sleboda, the Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss how Russia's Mig-31s have been effective in the SMO and how the Serbian ruling coalition is poised to remain in power after the latest election.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, discusses relations between Israel and US politicians and China's positions on the Gaza conflict.James Early, former Assistant Secretary of Education and Public Service at the Smithsonian Institution and board member at the Institute for Policy Studies in Washington, DC, joins us to discuss negotiations between Guyana and Venezuela and Chile's constitutional agenda.Donna Davis, political activist, and organizer, discusses the Congressional war machine as Congress votes to prevent future presidents from leaving NATO as they pass a massive Pentagon war budget.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss Ukraine's economic threat to EU farmers, President Putin's remarks regarding Finland, and Joe Biden's claims that Russia is considering attacking a NATO country.Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, veteran, and author of many books, including "The Dynamics of Russia's Geopolitics: Remaking the Global Order," international security analyst, and host of the "Geopolitics in Conflict" show on YT, joins us to discuss the conflict in the Red Sea as shipping traffic stops due to Yemeni military operations and the failure of the Ukraine counteroffensive.Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, joins us to discuss a number of Congress persons calling for an end to the extradition case against Julian Assange and the threat that this case poses to the Constitution.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

ukraine

gaza strip

china

red sea

yemen

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

radio, ukraine, gaza strip, joe biden, china, julian assange, red sea, yemen, аудио, houthis, vladimir putin, russian fighter jet