Ukraine Lost 383,000 Soldiers Since Start of the Special Op- Shoigu

Ukraine lost over 383,000 soldiers since the start of the conflict, said Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported at extended meeting of the Ministry. 19.12.2023, Sputnik International

Ukraine lost over 383,000 soldiers since the start of the conflict, said Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported at extended meeting of the Ministry. During the counteroffensive attempt, which started earlier in June, Kiev lost over 159 thousands of troops. Apart from Ukrainian soldiers, 121 aircraft, 23 helicopters and 766 tanks were destroyed, including 37 Leopards. Also Russian army decimated 2348 armored vehicles, including 50 Bradley.Shoigu stressed that Russian army liberated territory five times larger than DPR and LPR had before the start of the special op, while Azov Sea became the inner waters of Russia.

