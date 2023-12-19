International
LIVE VIDEO: Putin Holds Extended Meeting With Ministry of Defense
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231219/ukraine-lost-383000-soldiers-since-start-of-the-special-op--shoigu--1115677303.html
Ukraine Lost 383,000 Soldiers Since Start of the Special Op- Shoigu
Ukraine Lost 383,000 Soldiers Since Start of the Special Op- Shoigu
Ukraine lost over 383,000 soldiers since the start of the conflict, said Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported at extended meeting of the Ministry. 19.12.2023, Sputnik International
2023-12-19T10:55+0000
2023-12-19T11:06+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/14/1113515566_0:110:2594:1569_1920x0_80_0_0_1663cd97c47d0bcac700c671921e0289.jpg
Ukraine lost over 383,000 soldiers since the start of the conflict, said Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported at extended meeting of the Ministry. During the counteroffensive attempt, which started earlier in June, Kiev lost over 159 thousands of troops. Apart from Ukrainian soldiers, 121 aircraft, 23 helicopters and 766 tanks were destroyed, including 37 Leopards. Also Russian army decimated 2348 armored vehicles, including 50 Bradley.Shoigu stressed that Russian army liberated territory five times larger than DPR and LPR had before the start of the special op, while Azov Sea became the inner waters of Russia.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/14/1113515566_58:0:2527:1852_1920x0_80_0_0_cbd9f9eeba4b60df9380c26fdc5b3083.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian crisis

Ukraine Lost 383,000 Soldiers Since Start of the Special Op- Shoigu

10:55 GMT 19.12.2023 (Updated: 11:06 GMT 19.12.2023)
© Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankVisit of Russian Defense Minister S. Shoigu to Iran
Visit of Russian Defense Minister S. Shoigu to Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.12.2023
© Russian Defense Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Being updated
Ukraine lost over 383,000 soldiers since the start of the conflict, said Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported at extended meeting of the Ministry.
During the counteroffensive attempt, which started earlier in June, Kiev lost over 159 thousands of troops. Apart from Ukrainian soldiers, 121 aircraft, 23 helicopters and 766 tanks were destroyed, including 37 Leopards. Also Russian army decimated 2348 armored vehicles, including 50 Bradley.
Shoigu stressed that Russian army liberated territory five times larger than DPR and LPR had before the start of the special op, while Azov Sea became the inner waters of Russia.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала