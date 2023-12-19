https://sputnikglobe.com/20231219/us-announces-new-iran-related-sanctions---treasury-department-1115685057.html

US Announces New Iran-Related Sanctions - Treasury Department

US Announces New Iran-Related Sanctions - Treasury Department

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States imposed a new package of Iran-related sanctions on Tuesday, targeting individuals and entities allegedly linked to the... 19.12.2023, Sputnik International

2023-12-19T20:15+0000

2023-12-19T20:15+0000

2023-12-19T20:22+0000

iran

treasury department

world

us sanctions

sanctions

new sanctions

indonesia

malaysia

hong kong

economic restrictions

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/13/1115685119_0:143:3077:1874_1920x0_80_0_0_4f4aaab5997b1c0e8394a1c05728320d.jpg

The sanctions target four people in Iran and Indonesia, along with 10 entities in Iran, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Hong Kong, according to the notice.The United States has consistently intensified its sanctions campaign against Iran, targeting various entities and individuals. The latest escalation is part of a broader strategy to exert pressure on Iran, affecting diverse sectors including petrochemicals, technology, and even cyber-related areas.In September 2022, the US imposed sanctions on 10 entities and one vessel from China, Iran, India, and the UAE for violating Iran-related sanctions. The move demonstrated the broad scope of US sanctions, affecting not only Iranian entities but also those in other countries dealing with Iran.Another round of sanctions in September 2022 targeted one person and four entities as well as imposing secondary sanctions on an individual linked to a technology company. The month also saw the US impose cyber-related sanctions on 10 people and two entities linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as it turned its focus on perceived cyber security threats.Under the Trump administration, the US instituted a full-on maximum pressure campaign against Iran, an initiative that sought to severely deprive the Iranian government of any funding and to complicate future negotiations and diplomacy by imposing reinstating past taxes and filing a series of new sanctions.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220902/us-state-dept-irans-response-to-us-proposals-on-jcpoa-is-not-constructive-1100292244.html

iran

indonesia

malaysia

hong kong

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sanctions on iran, us sanctions, sanctions against iran, us hegemony, unipolar world, western influence