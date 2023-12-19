https://sputnikglobe.com/20231219/us-consults-on-hamas-war-guatemala-coup-attempt-immigration-fight--1115670561.html
US Consults on Hamas War, Guatemala Coup Attempt, Immigration Fight
US Consults on Hamas War, Guatemala Coup Attempt, Immigration Fight
Pope Francis permits the blessing of same-sex relationships, and Amazon makes poor employees appeal to a cartoon for relief.
2023-12-19T04:18+0000
2023-12-19T04:18+0000
2023-12-19T07:31+0000
political misfits
gaza strip
guatemala
amazon
israel
gambling
immigration
pope francis
joe biden
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/12/1115670404_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_380d3a207ff0915270650ff81257e35d.png
US Consults on Hamas War, Guatemala Coup Attempt, Immigration Fight
Pope Francis permits the blessing of same-sex relationships, and Amazon makes poor employees appeal to a cartoon for relief.
Activist, journalist, radio host and author David Swanson joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and Ben Zinevich to discuss what to expect from the conversations Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and CIA chief William Burns are having today with their Israeli counterparts, what pressure could move Israeli officials to a more permanent ceasefire, Human Rights Watch accusing Israel of using starvation as a weapon of war, the possibility that the United States might retaliate more forcefully against Houthi attacks on ships off the coast of Yemen, and the US army’s concern about criticism it’s getting from servicemembers on TikTok.Professor of Latin American Studies at Scripps College Cindy Forster discusses the post-electoral crisis in Guatemala, what forces are blocking President-elect Bernardo Arevalo from taking the office he was elected to, and whether Arevalo has emerged victorious.Independent investigative journalist Christopher Helali discusses renewed anti-immigrant rhetoric on the campaign trail, how President Joe Biden is being criticized from all sides over his immigration policy meltdown, whether Southwest Airlines will change its ways after a $140 million fine, the significance of Nippon Steel purchasing US steel, and the silence from the right over the slaughter of Christians in Israel’s war on Hamas.Mohawk activist and educator, producer and podcast host John Kane discusses the fight between Seneca Nation and New York State over a new gambling compact, how this fight provides a lens through which to understand US relationships with tribal nations, and how so much of the US legal precedent is based on the discredited “doctrine of discovery.”The Misfits also discuss the Senate sex tape outrage of the last weekend and former Congressman George Santos’ latest fashion choices.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
gaza strip
guatemala
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Michelle Witte
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
Michelle Witte
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/12/1115670404_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_31b8a282be748ee009d4c7df764bc0c5.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Michelle Witte
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
gaza strip, guatemala, amazon, israel, gambling, immigration, аудио, pope francis, joe biden, george santos, amazon, cia, tiktok, christians, radio
gaza strip, guatemala, amazon, israel, gambling, immigration, аудио, pope francis, joe biden, george santos, amazon, cia, tiktok, christians, radio
US Consults on Hamas War, Guatemala Coup Attempt, Immigration Fight
04:18 GMT 19.12.2023 (Updated: 07:31 GMT 19.12.2023)
Pope Francis permits the blessing of same-sex relationships, and Amazon makes poor employees appeal to a cartoon for relief.
Activist, journalist, radio host and author David Swanson joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and Ben Zinevich to discuss what to expect from the conversations Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and CIA chief William Burns are having today with their Israeli counterparts, what pressure could move Israeli officials to a more permanent ceasefire, Human Rights Watch accusing Israel of using starvation as a weapon of war, the possibility that the United States might retaliate more forcefully against Houthi attacks on ships off the coast of Yemen, and the US army’s concern about criticism it’s getting from servicemembers on TikTok.
Professor of Latin American Studies at Scripps College Cindy Forster discusses the post-electoral crisis in Guatemala, what forces are blocking President-elect Bernardo Arevalo from taking the office he was elected to, and whether Arevalo has emerged victorious.
Independent investigative journalist Christopher Helali discusses renewed anti-immigrant rhetoric on the campaign trail, how President Joe Biden is being criticized from all sides over his immigration policy meltdown, whether Southwest Airlines will change its ways after a $140 million fine, the significance of Nippon Steel purchasing US steel, and the silence from the right over the slaughter of Christians in Israel’s war on Hamas.
Mohawk activist and educator, producer and podcast host John Kane discusses the fight between Seneca Nation and New York State over a new gambling compact, how this fight provides a lens through which to understand US relationships with tribal nations, and how so much of the US legal precedent is based on the discredited “doctrine of discovery.”
The Misfits also discuss the Senate sex tape outrage of the last weekend and former Congressman George Santos’ latest fashion choices.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM