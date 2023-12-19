https://sputnikglobe.com/20231219/us-consults-on-hamas-war-guatemala-coup-attempt-immigration-fight--1115670561.html

US Consults on Hamas War, Guatemala Coup Attempt, Immigration Fight

US Consults on Hamas War, Guatemala Coup Attempt, Immigration Fight

Pope Francis permits the blessing of same-sex relationships, and Amazon makes poor employees appeal to a cartoon for relief.

2023-12-19T04:18+0000

2023-12-19T04:18+0000

2023-12-19T07:31+0000

political misfits

gaza strip

guatemala

amazon

israel

gambling

immigration

pope francis

joe biden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/12/1115670404_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_380d3a207ff0915270650ff81257e35d.png

US Consults on Hamas War, Guatemala Coup Attempt, Immigration Fight Pope Francis permits the blessing of same-sex relationships, and Amazon makes poor employees appeal to a cartoon for relief.

Activist, journalist, radio host and author David Swanson joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and Ben Zinevich to discuss what to expect from the conversations Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and CIA chief William Burns are having today with their Israeli counterparts, what pressure could move Israeli officials to a more permanent ceasefire, Human Rights Watch accusing Israel of using starvation as a weapon of war, the possibility that the United States might retaliate more forcefully against Houthi attacks on ships off the coast of Yemen, and the US army’s concern about criticism it’s getting from servicemembers on TikTok.Professor of Latin American Studies at Scripps College Cindy Forster discusses the post-electoral crisis in Guatemala, what forces are blocking President-elect Bernardo Arevalo from taking the office he was elected to, and whether Arevalo has emerged victorious.Independent investigative journalist Christopher Helali discusses renewed anti-immigrant rhetoric on the campaign trail, how President Joe Biden is being criticized from all sides over his immigration policy meltdown, whether Southwest Airlines will change its ways after a $140 million fine, the significance of Nippon Steel purchasing US steel, and the silence from the right over the slaughter of Christians in Israel’s war on Hamas.Mohawk activist and educator, producer and podcast host John Kane discusses the fight between Seneca Nation and New York State over a new gambling compact, how this fight provides a lens through which to understand US relationships with tribal nations, and how so much of the US legal precedent is based on the discredited “doctrine of discovery.”The Misfits also discuss the Senate sex tape outrage of the last weekend and former Congressman George Santos’ latest fashion choices.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

gaza strip

guatemala

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

gaza strip, guatemala, amazon, israel, gambling, immigration, аудио, pope francis, joe biden, george santos, amazon, cia, tiktok, christians, radio