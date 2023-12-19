https://sputnikglobe.com/20231219/us-house-judiciary-panel-chair-subpoenas-garland-for-information-on-spying-on-congress-1115688227.html

US House Judiciary Panel Chair Subpoenas Garland for Information on 'Spying on Congress'

US House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan sent a letter and a subpoena to US Attorney General Merrick Garland seeking information about the Justice Department’s alleged use of its authority to get access to private communications of lawmakers and congressional staff members.

Jordan said in the letter on Tuesday that the Justice Department changed its policies and procedures concerning criminal probes involving members of Congress and their staff, but has not provided clarification to date on its subpoenas to obtain private communications of certain congressional staff members. Jordan explained that the requested information would help the Judiciary Committee articulate any potential legislative proposals on the issue, including those that would require the Justice Department to provide appropriate notice when it seeks to access private information belonging to an employee of Congress.

