US on Alert as Yemen's Houthis Wreak Havoc on Israel-Linked Ships

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including the recent upheaval in the Red Sea after Yemen's Houthis seized Israel-linked cargo ships and attacked others.

Mark Sleboda: International Relations & Security AnalystEsteban Carrillo: Journalist & Editor for The CradleLarry Ward: President of the Constitutional Rights PACFault Lines kicked off the show on Monday by discussing Ukraine's desperate recruitment attempts amid a manpower shortage. The show was joined by security analyst Mark Sleboda, who detailed the the Ukrainian regime's corruption and their failures on the battlefield.In the second hour, journalist Esteban Carrillo joined Fault Lines to discuss the ongoing conflict in Gaza, as Israel continues its military operation despite an apparent rift with the US on the intensity of its offensive.In the third hour, Larry Ward spoke to Fault Lines about the Rudy Giuliani lawsuit, which saw the court rule in favor of the plaintiffs and demand that the former New York Mayor pay $148 million in damages.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

