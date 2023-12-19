https://sputnikglobe.com/20231219/us-on-alert-as-yemens-houthis-wreak-havoc-on-israel-linked-ships-1115662596.html
US on Alert as Yemen's Houthis Wreak Havoc on Israel-Linked Ships
US on Alert as Yemen's Houthis Wreak Havoc on Israel-Linked Ships
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including the recent upheaval in the Red Sea after Yemen's Houthis seized Israel-linked cargo ships and attacked others.
2023-12-19T04:12+0000
2023-12-19T04:12+0000
2023-12-19T07:22+0000
fault lines
rudy giuliani
israel-gaza conflict
israel
european union (eu)
yemen
ukraine
radio
houthis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/12/1115662438_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_612886f8c2656fca46f4486fa7cc813f.png
U.S. on Alert as Yemen's Houthis Wreak Havoc on Israel-Linked Ships
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including the recent upheaval in the Red Sea after Yemen's Houthis seized Israel-linked cargo ships and attacked others.
Mark Sleboda: International Relations & Security AnalystEsteban Carrillo: Journalist & Editor for The CradleLarry Ward: President of the Constitutional Rights PACFault Lines kicked off the show on Monday by discussing Ukraine's desperate recruitment attempts amid a manpower shortage. The show was joined by security analyst Mark Sleboda, who detailed the the Ukrainian regime's corruption and their failures on the battlefield.In the second hour, journalist Esteban Carrillo joined Fault Lines to discuss the ongoing conflict in Gaza, as Israel continues its military operation despite an apparent rift with the US on the intensity of its offensive.In the third hour, Larry Ward spoke to Fault Lines about the Rudy Giuliani lawsuit, which saw the court rule in favor of the plaintiffs and demand that the former New York Mayor pay $148 million in damages.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
israel
yemen
ukraine
red sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/12/1115662438_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_abebbef008f5c3d13a66c44de847529d.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
rudy giuliani, israel-gaza conflict, israel, european union (eu), yemen, ukraine, аудио, radio, houthis, red sea
rudy giuliani, israel-gaza conflict, israel, european union (eu), yemen, ukraine, аудио, radio, houthis, red sea
US on Alert as Yemen's Houthis Wreak Havoc on Israel-Linked Ships
04:12 GMT 19.12.2023 (Updated: 07:22 GMT 19.12.2023)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including the recent upheaval in the Red Sea after Yemen's Houthis seized Israel-linked cargo ships and attacked others.
Mark Sleboda: International Relations & Security Analyst
Esteban Carrillo: Journalist & Editor for The Cradle
Larry Ward: President of the Constitutional Rights PAC
Fault Lines kicked off the show on Monday by discussing Ukraine's desperate recruitment attempts amid a manpower shortage. The show was joined by security analyst Mark Sleboda, who detailed the the Ukrainian regime's corruption and their failures on the battlefield.
In the second hour, journalist Esteban Carrillo joined Fault Lines to discuss the ongoing conflict in Gaza, as Israel continues its military operation despite an apparent rift with the US on the intensity of its offensive.
In the third hour, Larry Ward spoke to Fault Lines about the Rudy Giuliani lawsuit, which saw the court rule in favor of the plaintiffs and demand that the former New York Mayor pay $148 million in damages.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM