US Senator Says Lawmakers Unable to Reach Deal on Border, Ukraine Aid This Week

The US Senate will be unable to pass a deal on border security and Ukraine aid this week, Senator James Lankford said in an interview.

"We’re clearly not going to have text complete this week to be able to have a vote to be able to pull this stuff together," Lankford said on Monday. Lawmakers will continue to negotiate until they reach an agreement, Lankford said. All senators will return to Washington in January to work on the deal, Lankford added. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and the White House have urged lawmakers to continue working to pass a supplemental funding request, which includes aid for Ukraine and Israel, before the end of the year. However, Republican members of Congress have insisted on the inclusion of more stringent border security measures, delaying passage of the request. Although the Senate remains in session, the US House of Representatives concluded business last week and is not set to return until the new year.

