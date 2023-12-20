https://sputnikglobe.com/20231220/assange-public-hearing-called-german-troops-deploy-un-ceasefire-vote--1115688387.html

Assange Public Hearing Called, German Troops Deploy, UN Ceasefire Vote

Assange Public Hearing Called, German Troops Deploy, UN Ceasefire Vote

US President Joe Biden gets more brutal poll data, and Germany deploys its first troops abroad since 1945.

Assange Public Hearing Called, German Troops Deploy, UN Ceasefire Vote US President Joe Biden gets more brutal poll data, and Germany deploys its first troops abroad since 1945.

Beirut-based journalist and head of news for The Cradle Esteban Carillo joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss prospects for a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, the role of Hezbollah in the post-October 7th conflict between Israel and Hamas and whether Hezbollah will negotiate its own truce with Israel, a renewed United Nations Security Council vote for a ceasefire in Gaza, the creation of a multinational operation in the Red Sea in response to Houthi attacks on international shipping in the region, US intelligence agencies again alleging America’s enemies are trying to weaken Democrats specifically, and how the crisis in Palestine and Israel is affecting the politics of neighboring countries.Spokesperson for the Movement for Black Lives Black Hive Anthony Rogers-Wright discusses the Jeb Bush curse, what’s likely to happen as voters in New Hampshire and Iowa select from primary candidates, Texas’ new law directing local and state law enforcement to arrest undocumented migrants, notable unions postponing their endorsements of presidential candidates, attitudes in Michigan toward Democrats and their leader in the White House, and controversy over what to do with Confederate monuments in the US.Brad Birkenfeld, famed whistleblower who brought down international money laundering and income tax evasion in the Swiss banking industry, discusses what might happen after WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange’s final public hearing with the UK High Court in February, whether the IRS is funded adequately to do its job, what other than money might be IRS’ real problem, and how tax law is so selectively applied in the US.The Misfits also discuss nightmare scenarios involving shortages of life-saving cancer drugs, opposition to the sale of US steel and Senator Ben Cardin breaking his silence on his staffer’s sex tape.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

