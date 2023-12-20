https://sputnikglobe.com/20231220/israel-and-hezbollah-on-course-for-major-battle-in-southern-lebanon-1115689089.html

Israel and Hezbollah on Course for Major Battle in Southern Lebanon

On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into several topics from around the globe, including the recent reports about a looming Israeli military operation to push Hezbollah north of the Litani River in southern Lebanon.

Esteban Carrillo - Journalist and Editor of The CradleGhadi Francis - Journalist and Geopolitical AnalystTed Rall - Cartoonist and Co-Host of The Final CountdownJohn Kiriakou - CIA Whistleblower and Co-Host of Political MisfitsIn the first hour, Rachel spoke to Lebanon-based journalist Esteban Carrillo about the reports of an impending Israeli military operation across the demilitarized zone that separates Israel and Lebanon.Later in the hour, Ghadi Francis joined the show to speak about the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, as Israel continues to launch heavy attacks in the southern and northern corridors of the Palestinian enclave.To begin the second hour, Rachel spoke to renowned cartoonist Ted Rall about the youth response in the United States to President Joe Biden's policies and promises.CIA whistleblower John Kiriakou would later join the show to speak to Rachel about Julian Assange's final appeal against the US extradition request.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

