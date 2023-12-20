Julian Assange's Final Stand Against US Extradition Approaches

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231220/julian-assanges-final-stand-against-us-extradition-approaches-1115684518.html
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discussed many current events, including journalist and Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange taking the final stand against extradition.
Alan Grayson - Former US Congressman and Political CommentatorSteve Abramowicz - Owner and CEO of Mill Creek View, Podcast HostElijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentDan Lazare - Independent journalistThe hosts spoke to former US Congressman Alan Grayson in the first hour about US President Joe Biden's major poll slump.Then, Steve Abramowicz shared his perspective on the Biden administration's failed negotiations with the Senate on border security terms.The second hour begins with veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier, who shares his expertise on the war in Gaza, and Israel's plans to move into Lebanon.The show closes with journalist Dan Lazare, who weighs in on Wikileaks Co-founder Julian Assange, who is attempting to take a final stand against extradition to the US.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:10 GMT 20.12.2023 (Updated: 09:42 GMT 20.12.2023)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discussed many current events, including journalist and Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange taking the final stand against extradition.
Alan Grayson - Former US Congressman and Political Commentator
Steve Abramowicz - Owner and CEO of Mill Creek View, Podcast Host
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent
Dan Lazare - Independent journalist
The hosts spoke to former US Congressman Alan Grayson in the first hour about US President Joe Biden's major poll slump.
Then, Steve Abramowicz shared his perspective on the Biden administration's failed negotiations with the Senate on border security terms.
The second hour begins with veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier, who shares his expertise on the war in Gaza, and Israel's plans to move into Lebanon.
The show closes with journalist Dan Lazare, who weighs in on Wikileaks Co-founder Julian Assange, who is attempting to take a final stand against extradition to the US.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
