President Biden's Poll Numbers Fall to All-Time Low of 34%

A recent poll shows that President Biden's polling numbers have dropped to an all-time low of 34% as young voters soundly reject his foreign policy.

Laith Marouf, a broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the dramatic international economic ramifications of the Houthi closure of the Red Sea.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the US economy as a Japanese company purchases US steel, and the Minority Business Development Agency faces a legal challenge.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, discusses the decades-long CIA propaganda war against the Western population, including cultural and media activities.Misty Winston, radio host and free speech and press freedom activist, joins us to discuss the latest information on the Julian Assange case.Yolian Ogbu, member of the Black Alliance for Peace and Horn of Africa Pan-Africans for Liberation and Solidarity, discusses the Houthi operations in the Red Sea and US attacks on Somalia.Dr. Nicolai Petro, Professor of Political Science at the University of Rhode Island, joins us to discuss crackdowns on religious and ethnic minorities by the Kiev regime.Dr. Ken Hammond, writer, and professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss military tensions on the Korean Peninsula, Lloyd Austin's visit to Israel, and US military exercises near China.Jim Kavanagh, whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack and thepolemicist.net, joins us to discuss a recent poll showing that President Biden's polling numbers have dropped to an all-time low of 34% as young voters soundly reject his foreign policy.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

