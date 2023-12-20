International
WATCH LIVE: Putin Holds Meeting With Russian Council of Legislators
Russia
Putin Holds Meeting With Russian Council of Legislators
Putin Holds Meeting With Russian Council of Legislators
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with the Council of Legislators of the Russian Federation on December 20.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/14/1115698737_0:54:3166:1835_1920x0_80_0_0_e69c6894ca5359ef304f0bdea1c0893d.jpg
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with the Council of Legislators (CL) of the Russian Federation on December 20.CL is an advisory and consultative body to the chambers of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation (the Federation Council and the State Duma). It coordinates legislative measures for implementing state policies when it comes to the separation of powers. Today's event is dedicated to the Federal Assembly’s 30th anniversary.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
Putin Holds Meeting With Russian Council of Legislators
Putin Holds Meeting With Russian Council of Legislators
Putin Holds Meeting With Russian Council of Legislators

11:25 GMT 20.12.2023
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2023
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
The event is dedicated to the Russian parliament's 30th anniversary.
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with the Council of Legislators (CL) of the Russian Federation on December 20.
CL is an advisory and consultative body to the chambers of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation (the Federation Council and the State Duma). It coordinates legislative measures for implementing state policies when it comes to the separation of powers.
Today's event is dedicated to the Federal Assembly’s 30th anniversary.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
© Ruptly
