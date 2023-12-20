https://sputnikglobe.com/20231220/putin-holds-meeting-with-russian-council-of-legislators--1115697276.html

Putin Holds Meeting With Russian Council of Legislators

Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with the Council of Legislators of the Russian Federation on December 20.

Sputnik comes to you live as Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with the Council of Legislators (CL) of the Russian Federation on December 20.CL is an advisory and consultative body to the chambers of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation (the Federation Council and the State Duma). It coordinates legislative measures for implementing state policies when it comes to the separation of powers. Today's event is dedicated to the Federal Assembly’s 30th anniversary.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!

