https://sputnikglobe.com/20231220/russia-china-200bln-trade-goal-achieved-ahead-of-schedule---xi-jinping-1115692991.html

Russia-China $200Bln Trade Goal Achieved Ahead of Schedule - Xi Jinping

Russia-China $200Bln Trade Goal Achieved Ahead of Schedule - Xi Jinping

The goal of bringing Russia-China trade to the $200 billion mark has already been achieved ahead of schedule as bilateral trade reached $218.28 by the end of 2023, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday.

2023-12-20T04:20+0000

2023-12-20T04:20+0000

2023-12-20T04:49+0000

world

xi jinping

russia

china

mikhail mishustin

trade

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/14/1115693055_0:18:1280:738_1920x0_80_0_0_f08d716a88e964563a5eb6f4e577290e.jpg

"The goal set five years ago by [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and me to bring the volume of bilateral trade to $200 billion has been achieved ahead of schedule," Xi told a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Beijing, adding that this reflects the positive dynamics of bilateral cooperation.Russia and China have achieved good results in investments, with about 80 joint projects worth nearly 20 trillion rubles ($22 billion) under implementation, Mishustin said at the meeting.The prime minister said that the countries have fully switched to national currencies in mutual settlements, adding that over 90% of settlements are being made in rubles and yuan.In February 2022, Putin and Xi set a goal of reaching $200 billion in bilateral trade by 2024, after the previous threshold of $100 billion was reached in 2018.By the end of 2022, trade between the two countries grew by 29.3% to a record $190.271 billion.Xi also said that a strong foundation for cooperation has been laid in the Russia-China relationship and that the countries' ability to withstand risks is being strengthened."Today, we have a strong foundation for cooperation, its scale and quality are growing, and our ability to withstand risks is being strengthened. This fully demonstrates the resilience and broad prospects of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries," Xi told a meeting with Mishustin.The president recalled that next year will mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and China. Xi said Moscow and Beijing should increase the positive impact of the high-level political relationship, jointly advance social and economic development and build a community of shared destiny for mankind.

russia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-china trade, russia-china trade turnover 200 bln, $200 bln trade russia-china