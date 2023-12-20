https://sputnikglobe.com/20231220/russias-granat-strike-recon-drone-what-is-known-about-it-1115703190.html

Russia's 'Granat' Strike Recon Drone: What is Known About It?

According to a statement given by Astron to Russian media, “Granat” is designed to conduct follow-up reconnaissance and target searches, as well as to guide combat drones to the discovered targets.

A new Russian unmanned attack reconnaissance system has recently been unveiled by its creator, the Astron optic-mechanical design bureau based in Moscow.The new system, which is called 'Granat' (lit. “Pomegranate”), is currently undergoing testing.So what exactly is known about this reconnaissance instrument? Sputnik explores.Meet the 'Granat''Granat' is essentially a drone system designed for reconnaissance in difficult terrain and urban areas where conducting recon on foot can be either problematic or risky.The system is comprised of a surveillance UAV, a ground control station and a relay drone, which serves as an intermediary in the transmission of signals to and from the surveillance drone and the control station.While the addition of the relay drone may seen a needless complication at first, it actually helps boost the operational range of the surveillance UAV as the latter becomes less dependent on the signal range of the control station.Also, the relay drone can be used to communicate information to kamikaze drones that could then act on the data collected by the surveillance drone.The strike component of the 'Granat' system is comprised of several types of loitering munitions that can carry fragmentation, high-explosive or anti-tank payloads.According to a statement given by Astron to Russian media, “Granat” is designed to conduct follow-up reconnaissance and target searches, as well as to guide combat drones to the discovered targets.What Other Drones Has Astron Made?‘Granat’ is far from the only drone system designed by Astron.Earlier, the design bureau rolled out a strike UAV that essentially operates as an unmanned bomber aircraft and is capable of delivering a PG-7VL anti-tank rocket (a type of munition used by RPG-7 rocket grenade launcher) to the intended target - whether the latter wants it or not.Unlike ‘Granat,’ this bomber drone already entered production and is being used by Russian troops in the Ukrainian conflict zone.Earlier this year, Astron also started mass production of Blokpost-4T, a long-range reconnaissance drone system that features both ground- and drone-based thermal imaging equipment that can detect enemy troops and hardware.

